The strike at Matson Fruit is over.
Workers and the Selah-based company reached a settlement Friday afternoon, said Rosa Leon, a member of the workers’ committee.
Matson workers went on strike in May seeking additional compensation for working during the coronavirus pandemic, as well as added protection against the disease. Yakima County had more than 800 COVID-19 cases involving employees in agricultural and food production facilities as of Thursday, according to the Yakima Health District.
While Matson will not provide hazard pay, the company has committed to evaluating worker compensation, including providing additional pay for workers who have more seniority at the plant, Leon said.
Leon said the company also agreed not to retaliate against workers who participated in the strike, as well as take measures to reduce coronavirus spread on the packing floor, which she said was an important issue.
“At first we didn’t have protection or masks,” Leon said. “Now, we are getting free masks. They weren’t taking temperatures, and now they are taking temperatures.”
She said the company is also providing hand sanitizers for its employees.
The Yakima Herald-Republic has reached out to Matson Fruit for comment.
Strikes started in early May at Yakima Valley fruit packing houses, and workers protested at seven companies. Only workers at Columbia Reach in Yakima remain on strike.