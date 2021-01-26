Yakima County officials are planning a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the county fairgrounds.
County officials expect the mass vaccination clinic to be in operation within a couple of weeks, with a goal of giving 500 vaccinations a day, according to a news release from county officials. It will open once an adequate supply of vaccine is available.
“We are appreciative of the foresight and leadership shown by our local emergency management and health district staff. It shows again that local leadership can do things best, as they are closest to the situation and know the community and its resources,” Yakima County Commissioner LaDon Linde said in the news release.
The site will have a pre-registration process once it is up and running.
The Yakima Health District website has a list of other sites that are offering COVID-19 vaccine at www.yakimacounty.us/2472/COVID-19-Vaccine.
This developing story will be updated.