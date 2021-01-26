Four drive-thru lines will form a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the fairgrounds in Yakima, but vaccines won’t be administered there until enough supply arrives.
Yakima County officials unveiled details about the vaccination clinic during a Tuesday news conference at the fairgrounds, where they called on the state to send more doses. They hope to open in the next few weeks.
“This is a message to the state — as soon as we get the vaccine, we’re ready to go,” said Yakima County Commissioner LaDon Linde.
The vaccine supply is limited, but there are ongoing efforts to deliver more here and elsewhere across the state, said Mike Faulk, Gov. Jay Inslee’s deputy press secretary.
He said the federal government announced today that Washington will see a 16% increase in its allocation over the next three weeks.
“Right now, availability is scarce,” Faulk said. “Changes in allocations are directly related to our efforts to get more sites established in Washington so the capacity is there when we have adequate doses to administer.”
And that’s the intent of county officials with its vaccination clinic, which is the result of months of collaboration between the Yakima Health District, the Yakima Valley Emergency Management and county commissioners and other community partners.
“I am grateful for the effort and collaboration that has gotten us to where we are today,” said Commissioner Ron Anderson. “We’re going to be able to get the vaccine distributed very fast.”
Right now, various clinics and hospitals in Yakima County are offering COVID-19 vaccine as supply allows. Information is posted online at www.yakimacounty.us/2472/COVID-19-Vaccine.
Over the weekend, 2,000 people were vaccinated in Yakima County. This week 900 doses were disseminated here, according to information from the Yakima Health District.
The mass clinic
The drive-thru vaccination clinic is situated just west of the COVID-19 testing site at the fairgrounds.
There are four lanes in which the vaccination will be administered in drive-thru fashion. An observation area will be off to the side where those who have been vaccinated will be monitored for about 30 minutes, said Horace Ward, operations manager for Emergency Management.
Those seeking the vaccination will be required to preregister online. A call-in system is currently being established for those who do not have Internet access, Ward said.
A card will be issued to those who receive the initial vaccination they will need to bring back when they receive the booster, Ward said.
Phone calls and text messages will be used to remind people to return for the booster shot, Ward said.
County officials say it may be weeks before the clinic begins operations.
“We have everything except for the vaccine,” Ward said.
Ward says the clinic will be able to vaccinate at least 500 people a day.
“Probably we’ll be able to do more than that,” he said. “It should be quick and easy.”
Anderson said the county will notify the public when the clinic opens and urged the public not to show up randomly and expect a vaccination.
He pointed to a recent event at Yakima Valley Memorial, where last week people showed up unannounced seeking to be vaccinated.
“Just be aware that it’s going to work well — we’ve just got wait for the vaccine,” he said.
Supply
The Yakima Health District said the county continues to receive additional doses of the vaccine. As of Tuesday, 11,082 first doses have been administered here, with 1,988 second doses given, the health district said.
Those numbers do not include doses administered to staff and residents of long-term care centers through the federal pharmacy partnership, the health district said.
So far, the county has received 11,125 of initial doses and 4,050 doses of the booster, the health district said. The numbers provided by the local health district and the state Department of Health will not always be the same, the health district said.
The county is in Phase 1B Tier 1, meaning everyone over age 65 is eligible to receive the vaccine, along with those over 50 in multi-generational households. There are at least 40,000 people eligible in that phase here. People in Phase 1A remain eligible: workers in health care settings, first responders and staff and residents at long-term care centers. Health officials anticipate the state remaining in Phase 1B until spring.
Faulk urges people to be patient as the vaccine supply continues to slowly roll out. He said there are some 850,000 people statewide now eligible for the vaccine, but the state is only getting about 100,000 doses a week.
“So there’s still not going to be enough for a while and we need to keep people’s expectations realistic,” he said.
Faulk said the state Department of Health is working with federal authorities and local jurisdictions to get the vaccination into communities, including Yakima.
The federal government also is sending special syringes with the Pfizer vaccine that will allow health care workers to draw more liquid from each vial, the governor said during a news conference Tuesday.
Commissioner Amanda McKinney said she doesn’t want the county to overlooked when the state determines mass vaccination sites.
She said the county’s vaccination clinic has the capacity to administer the vaccine.
“This is a clear message — we would like to see vaccine come to our county in large quantities so we can start vaccinating our community,” she said.
Faulk said having such sites in place will help get more vaccine to people when supply allows.
“So no matter how many more doses we get to, say, Yakima County, right now, it’s still not going to be enough to match demand,” he said. “But the groundwork is being laid for when we do have the doses we need.”