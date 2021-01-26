Getting vaccinated

There are four steps in seeking a COVID-19 vaccination. Identify eligibility, locate an administering site, schedule an appointment and show up.

• Eligibility — Use the state’s Phase Finder Tool at www.FindYourPhaseWA.Org.

• Locations — Go to the Yakima Health District website at https://www.yakimacounty.us/2472/COVID-19-Vaccine to see who is distributing vaccine.

• Schedule — Set up an appointment directly with a provider. Each location is different, and may not have a supply of vaccines available that week. The Yakima Health District itself is not scheduling appointments.

• Go — Go to your first appointment and mark your calendar for a second dose.