Yakima City Councilwoman Holly Cousens and interim City Manager Alex Meyerhoff were out at the Downtown Yakima Farmers Market last weekend distributing masks to attendees without one.
“Mask up to open up” was their message.
In other words, if Yakima County wants to progress in reopening, community members need to follow public health recommendations like wearing masks in public to slow the spread of COVID-19.
To reopen, counties are expected to have no more than 25 cases per 100,000 population in a two-week period. Yakima’s rate in the past two weeks was 611 newly diagnosed cases per 100,000 people, as of Monday.
Between that case rate and high hospitalizations, the county is considered a hot spot for the virus, according to the Yakima Health District. Yakima hasn’t made it out of Phase 1 of a four-part reopening plan outlined by the state.
“If we want to reopen, we need to get those numbers down. So I’m encouraging everyone to wear a mask. It keeps them safe as well as others safe,” Cousens said.
The city of Yakima has 90,000 masks it intends to pass out to the community. The farmers market will be one of the regular locations for that effort, Cousens said. It also gives council members the opportunity to answer questions from community members, she said.
The city of Yakima isn’t alone. In response to growing cases, community groups throughout Yakima County are banding together to implore residents to wear masks in public.
A Yakima Health District directive took effect last week urging county residents to wear a mask in public. Meanwhile, an order from Gov. Jay Inslee took effect Monday that requires employees at businesses statewide to wear masks unless they work alone.
The health district and Office of Emergency Management said they planned to distribute hundreds of thousands of masks through employers and community organizations in Yakima County.
As of Tuesday, 300,000 masks had been sent out to local businesses, said Casey Schilperoort, the OEC’s public information officer. Another 10,000 were distributed to food banks; nearly 5,000 had been sent to Yakima Valley College, Pacific Northwest University and Perry Technical Institute; and 39,050 masks were given to local school districts to be distributed with meals for youths, he said.
School effort
Several local school districts kicked off a social media campaign on Monday imploring students and their families to wear masks, said Brittany Kaple, communications director for the East Valley School District.
“Do your part to slow the spread and reopen our schools!” a banner on the East Valley website reads. “Show us your mask.”
Campuses statewide have been closed since mid-March in an effort to slow the spread of the respiratory disease. The state Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction is expected to release guidelines this week on schools reopening in the fall. But state Superintendent Chris Reykdal has hinted that some districts may not being able to resume in-person teaching in the fall if COVID-19 rates remain high.
Yakima County school districts hope that won’t be the case. Sunnyside, Yakima, Grandview, Wapato, Selah and West Valley school districts are also part of the “show us your mask” campaign, Kaple said.
“We miss seeing our students and staff in our buildings and we want to be able to welcome them back next school year,” Kaple said. “We just want everyone to know that we’re all in this together. Let’s wear our masks, stop the spread and reopen our schools.”
In East Valley, masks will be passed out with meal packages on June 16 at Terrace Heights and Moxee elementary schools. Meals and masks will be available from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., she said, and the district hopes to provide four masks per box.
Popular offering
The Yakima Health District distributed 600 masks at Fiesta Foods in Sunnyside, said community health specialist Erika Ochoa. She said providing masks at highly trafficked essential workplaces would help diminish potential spread of the virus. The health district plans to distribute more masks there in future days, as well as in other lower-Valley locations.
Marilyn VanOostrum, manager of Children’s Village’s Nurse Family Partnership Program, organized a separate effort to distribute masks at Sunnyside’s Fiesta Foods.
VanOostrum lives in Sunnyside. As a nurse who understands the importance of stopping the spread of the virus, she said her walks through town compelled her to help make masks readily available to fellow community members.
She coordinated with a local volunteer to make more than 500 masks to give out at the grocery store. Within 24 minutes, the masks were claimed and a line of community members was asking if more masks would be available the following weekend, something that’s now in the plans.
VanOostrum said she was surprised not only by the eagerness of community partners to make the effort a reality, but also the demand for masks.
“For them to be gone by 10:24 ... just blew me away,” she said. “I know people are wanting resources to stay safe.”
Yakima Health District spokeswoman Lilian Bravo lauded community efforts to distribute masks and the fact that more people seem to be following health recommendations.
“Over the last week we have noticed that more community members are wearing masks while in public,” she said. “To everyone who has committed to wearing a mask while in public, thank you! Wearing a mask is a testament to your commitment to come together to help protect the community and help our local businesses open up.
“The more that community members can commit to wearing masks and social distancing while in public, the higher the likelihood that we can slow the spread, and the faster we can move forward as a community to Phase 2,” Bravo said.