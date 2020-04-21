Yakima County was experiencing record-low unemployment and robust job growth in the weeks prior to the coronavirus halting much of the economy, according to figures from the state Employment Security Department released today.
Yakima County reported a 6.8% unemployment rate last month, which is well below the 9.3% rate reported in March 2019 and the lowest for the month since the agency began keeping comparable electronic records in 1990.
While a record number of unemployment claims were filed statewide during the final weeks of March, those claims would not be accounted in these figures, based on estimates as of mid-March.
The county also reported strong job growth last month. The county reported 87,900 nonagricultural jobs in March, a 2.6% increase from 85,700 jobs in March 2019.
The construction industry reported the most robust job growth. The estimated 4,300 construction jobs in March was a 13.2% year-over-year increase. That industry has since been impacted by coronavirus with most construction activity restricted under stay-home orders.
Other industries reporting robust gains include professional and business services with 4,700 jobs, a 11.9% year-over-year increase; wholesale trade with 4,700 jobs, a 6.8% increase and local government with 15,1000 jobs, a 6.3% job increase.
A few sectors, however, did see declines. Manufacturing dropped by 4.7% year over year to 8,200 jobs; leisure and hospitality dropped by 2.4% to 8,000 jobs and retail trade saw jobs drop by 0.9% to 10,700 jobs. All three industries have since been further impacted by coronavirus.