Yakima County had five confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, the Yakima Health District said.

The death toll from the new coronavirus in Washington state reached 50 Tuesday morning when Clark County health officials announced their first fatal cases.

In Central Washington, the first coronavirus case in the Tri-Cities was confirmed by the Benton-Franklin Health District.

The Grant County Health District said Monday afternoon the county has seven confirmed cases. New confirmed and suspected cases have been tied to clusters in Quincy and Mattawa, evidence of community spread. It is likely more cases will be confirmed in Grant County in the next several days, the health district said. Grant County has had one death.

Washington has the highest number of deaths in the U.S., with most being associated with a nursing home in Kirkland. By Monday, the number of positive cases topped 900.

Gov. Jay Inslee imposed strict new rules this week to help slow the spread of COVID-19. He mandated an immediate two-week closure of all restaurants, bars recreational facilities. He also increased the limits on large gatherings.

The new orders went into effect Monday night and will be in place through March 31.

“If we are living a normal life, we are not doing our jobs as Washingtonians,” Inslee said. “We cannot do that anymore. We need to make changes, regardless of size. All of us need to do more. We must limit the number of people we come in contact with. This is the new normal.”

King County continues to report the highest number of cases and deaths, with 488 cases as of Monday and 48 fatalities. Twenty-nine of those deaths were associated with the Life Care Center in Kirkland.

Snohomish County reported four deaths and had 200 positive cases.

Inslee is scheduled to sign a list of bills Tuesday to provide some relief to the state as it deals with COVID-19. One measure provides $200 million to fund the response to the coronavirus.

Another bill allows a crisis responder to conduct interviews with people who are at risk through a interactive video and audio technology.

A group of community and legal activists have submitted a letter to Inslee to implement a list of measures aimed at protecting people held in the state's jails and prisons.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.