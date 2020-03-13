Yakima County has three confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, and local hospitals are taking steps to limit visitors.

The Yakima Health District confirmed the new COVID-19 case at a Friday morning news conference. Hospital representatives spoke about new limits on visitors.

Kevin Chase, superintendent of Educational Service District 105, an agency that provides support to school districts in the region, said Yakima Valley parents should start preparing for school shutdowns within the next week. Gov. Jay Inslee shut down schools in the Seattle area on Thursday.

COVID-19 is caused by a virus named SARS-CoV-2, which is part of the same family as the flu and common cold. Primary symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. These usually appear two to 14 days after exposures. Most people experience only mild symptoms. But some people develop more severe symptoms like pneumonia, which can be fatal. This is most common in those with preexisting conditions.

The city, county and health district issued state of emergency declarations Thursday, triggering the availability of state and federal emergency funds if needed.

New case

Lilian Bravo, spokeswoman for the Yakima Health District, said all three people confirmed to have COVID-19 in Yakima County are recovering at home.

The health district’s primary concern is slowing the spread of the virus, Bravo said. To that end, officials announced the following precautions:

Hospitals will restrict all volunteers and visitors, with few exception, as of noon Friday

All community events with one hundred people or more should be canceled until further notice

Those deemed high-risk - namely people age 60 or older, pregnant women, and people with suppressed immune systems or other medical conditions- should avoid group gatherings

Officials also urged people to continue proper handwashing and hygiene techniques: washing hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and hot water, not touching the face with unwashed hands, covering coughs, and staying home if sick.

Officials also emphasized social distancing — not being within 6 feet of others for 10 minutes or more.

“We are at a really critical time with the COVID-19 response in Yakima County,” Bravo said.

Hospitals and testing

Tanny Davenport, a physician specializing in family medicine with Virginia Mason Memorial, said the hospital handles patients with infectious diseases every day. But he said that COVID-19 has presented unique challenges.

Davenport said the hospital is mobilizing resources to meet community needs.

“We know that we are the only hospital in Yakima,” he said. “Our health care professionals are willing and ready to serve you.”

He added that not everyone needs to get tested for the coronavirus, given limited hospital capacity and the minor symptoms most people will display.

“There are only a few patients who will get severe symptoms,” Davenport said, adding that for most people with minor symptoms, “You can stay home, and this will pass.”

People with minor symptoms of the virus, notably fever and cough, should stay home and self-monitor, Davenport said. Those in high-risk populations, or whose symptoms worsen, should call their primary care provider.

Virginia Mason Memorial now also has a call center, where specialists will listen to symptoms and help triage cases. The number is 509-249-5097.

While most people who contract the virus will recover on their own, Davenport said hospitals want to ensure they are protecting those who are most vulnerable.

To that end, hospitals have stopped all volunteering and visitation at the hospitals as of noon Friday.

“We want to make sure we are limiting movement,” he said.

This story is developing and will be updated.