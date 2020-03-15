The tally of COVID-19 cases in Yakima County remains at four.

There are three confirmed cases of the respiratory illness in the county in addition to one person presumptively testing positive, according to the Yakima Health District’s website. The district did not provide new figures Sunday.

But statewide, the number of cases grew. As of Sunday, there were at least 769 confirmed cases of the virus and 42 deaths, up from 642 cases and 40 deaths Saturday, according to the state Department of Health. Kittitas County had two new cases Sunday, for a total of three.

Grant County also saw a new case overnight, with a priest from the Catholic Diocese of Yakima confirmed to have the virus. He had previously been tested twice, with results inconclusive.

The Rev. Alejandro “Alex” Trejo, 48, pastor of Our Lady of the Desert Parish in Mattawa, is recovering and is expected to be released to private care from Kadlec Medical Center in Richland in the coming days, according to the diocese.

Trejo is the second confirmed case in the Catholic Diocese of Yakima. The other is linked to the St. Joseph-Marquette Catholic School in downtown Yakima, where a member tested positive. There is no apparent connection between the cases, according to a diocese news release.

Meanwhile, an East Valley School District student tested negative for COVID-19.

The district announced the student’s testing on Thursday, adding a staff member and two other students were kept home on doctor’s orders. The test came back negative, the district said in a follow-up announcement.

The district encouraged students who are well to attend the last day of school Monday before a six-week state-mandated closure of all schools. Parents and students should retrieve medication and other personal items needed during the school closure, the district said.

On Friday, Gov. Jay Inslee mandated the closure of all K-12 schools as well as in-person higher education from March 17 through April 24. The closure will impact more than 1.1 million public school grade students, in addition to private school students.

A ban was also placed on gatherings of more than 250 people statewide.

Health officials continue to recommend diligent personal hygiene, social distancing – meaning limited interactions within 6 feet to 10 minutes – and staying home from work when sick until symptoms have subsided for at least 72 hours.

Other developments

Klickitat County declared a state of emergency on Saturday, alongside Bingen, Goldendale and White Salmon cities. The decision allows the governments to streamline emergency response efforts including purchasing.