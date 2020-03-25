With food production and health care making up much of the local economy, many Yakima County businesses will continue operating under a statewide “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order.

Gov. Jay Inslee’s office outlined a list of essential organizations in a 14-page document. The document provides detailed descriptions of jobs and businesses in each industry sector that can continue to function during the state’s stay-home order and coronavirus pandemic. Other businesses deemed nonessential must close to the public by the end of Wednesday.

According to job figures from the first quarter of 2018 provided by the Yakima County Development Association, about 72,715 of 115,000 Yakima County jobs, or 63%, are in essential industries, such as agriculture, health care and wholesale trade.

“It’s food and ag, the bread and butter of our economy,” said Jonathan Smith, executive director of the Yakima County Development Association, the county’s economic development arm. “You think of the transportation and distribution, you think of the packaging (manufacturing), you think of the labeling, all of those are considered essential.”

Other businesses deemed nonessential can still operate if employees work from home.

Businesses and entities that remain open must implement social distancing and other provisions to limit further spread of coronavirus.

That includes encouraging employees to work from home, promoting new practices that place staff at least 6 feet apart, limiting in-person meetings and having sick employees stay at home. The state Department of Health outlined recommendations for employees at https://www.doh.wa.gov/Coronavirus/Workplace.

Smith, of the Yakima County Development Association, said business owners and operators should practice and stress the importance to employees of complying with the state order. That includes limiting (or, ideally, eliminating) interactions at work and limiting activities outside of work to getting groceries and other essential services.

“We want to have this measure work, to slow the spread of the virus so health care (workers) can keep up,” he said. “Otherwise, more drastic action would need to be taken, which none of us want.”

Plenty of businesses locally, such as those in the service, retail and tourism industries, are affected, however. Verlynn Best, president and CEO of the Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce, has heard from hotels and other businesses that are laying off workers in response to declining sales.

Some businesses have closed for the safety of customers and staff, or in response to declining sales activity.

For many businesses, voluntarily closing and having employees stay home may be the best option, Smith said.

Still, it’s not an easy decision. “This is devastating,” Best said.

Best said her focus is to be a resource for businesses and help them get through ongoing difficulty.

“I want to help citizens get through this the best way they can,” she said.