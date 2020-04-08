For most of his 71 years, Samuel Fuoco used Land O’Lakes products. They bought his family’s milk when he was growing up in Toppenish, so he remained loyal.
“He was telling us at our 50th class reunion, ‘If it wasn’t for them, our family wouldn’t have survived,’” said Jean Sanchez of Toppenish, a close friend since they were children. Fuoco and his younger brother, Tony, spent many years milking cows at their small dairy on Meyers Road, she said.
Fuoco, a retired U.S. Army colonel, died Friday of complications from COVID-19. A resident of Eatontown, N.J., Fuoco left the Yakima Valley after graduating from Toppenish High School in 1967, but returned for reunions and family visits. His younger sister, Rosie Fuoco, lives in Yakima and Tony is in Seattle. An older brother, Fred, died years ago.
“When I heard he had it, I was just like, no, if anybody can beat it, it’ll be Sam,” Sanchez said.
From 2016-18, Fuoco was president of the Monmouth chapter of the Association of the United States Army, a nonprofit educational and professional development association serving soldiers, Army civilians and their families. The organization announced his death on its website.
“After a distinguished career in the United States Army, Col. Fuoco never stopped serving our Army with his volunteer efforts supporting our active duty military, veterans and their families,” the statement said. “Col. Fuoco’s selfless service is an inspiration to all and a beacon of light especially during this pandemic which took his life.
“We ask that you honor and remember his life with an act of kindness for the veterans he loved so much.”
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy also mentioned Fuoco during his Saturday press briefing along with a few others who died due to complications from the virus, PBS station WHYY reported. He also highlighted Fuoco in a Facebook post that day.
Along with his younger siblings, Fuoco is survived by wife, Frances, and their five children: Teresa Dimezza (Steven); Guy (Ivette) Fuoco; Michael (Katie) Fuoco; Davide (Sarah) Fuoco and Angela Nicola (John). He had 10 grandchildren, Davide Fuoco said.
“He was Mr. Personality ... he was like a mayor; he knew everybody, knew their names,” his son added. “We get all of our personalities from him.”
Sam Fuoco and his family were the only Italian people in Toppenish when he was growing up, Sanchez said. “His mother was full Italian; I don’t think she even spoke English,” she said. Fuoco was devoted to his mother, who made spaghetti every Sunday morning.
Along with working hard at home, Fuoco played football and was popular with his peers and teachers in Toppenish, she added. He was among the top students in his class of about 125, earning a full scholarship to Seattle University.
Fuoco received his Reserve Officer Training Corps commission as a second lieutenant upon graduating from Seattle University in 1971. He began his 37½-year career in the Army and the Army Reserve as an Airborne Infantry Platoon Leader in the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, N.C., according to the nonprofit’s website.
In June 2006, Fuoco served a yearlong combat tour in Baghdad as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom. He was awarded the Bronze Star.
“He had a lot of honors but you would never know it; he would never tell you,” Sanchez said of Fuoco, who retired in January 2011. “He was just that kind of a person.”
Sanchez remained good friends with Fuoco over the years after high school. She and her husband, Epi, hosted Fuoco and his wife whenever they came back to the Lower Valley for high school reunions. They also visited them in New Jersey about 10 years ago, she said.
The reunions were great fun. “He’d call me up two or three months ahead” and say, “I want a small little get-together like we do every year at your house,’” Sanchez recalled him saying. “It always wound up to be about 50 people.”
The last time Fuoco was in Toppenish, for the 50th reunion three years ago, he and others walked through town, looking for places he worked, houses of friends and other landmarks, reminiscing along the way. He was also keenly interested in his friends’ lives, Sanchez said.
“He always asked people about their family and them. ... Whenever he talked to someone, he made you feel like you were the most important person,” she said.
On Palm Sunday, relatives had spaghetti in honor of Fuoco. His family shared a photo on Facebook taken as they stood several feet apart in the backyard, all wearing black.
A military burial will happen at some point, and Sanchez plans to attend.
“We just loved him,” she said. “He was just totally a great person.”