A majority of COVID-19 deaths in Yakima County were from long-term care centers, according to the Yakima Health District.
As of Wednesday, there were 433 confirmed cases with 18 deaths countywide. Thirteen of the deaths were connected to the long-term care centers, health district spokeswoman Lilian Bravo said in an email today .
Prestige Care and Rehabilitation-Parkside in Union Gap had the most deaths with eight. The other five deaths occurred at four other centers where staff and residents have tested positive for the virus.
Those nursing homes are Willow Springs Care, Garden Village and Good Samaritan – all in Yakima – and Toppenish Nursing and Rehab Center-Prestige Care.
Bravo didn’t identify the centers where the other deaths occurred. “To protect the patients' privacy, we will only report specific (long-term care) facility related deaths if they are over 5,” she said.
Measures have been taken at those nursing homes to slow the spread of the virus, such as widespread testing of residents and staff, isolation of those who test positive, frequent COVID-19 screening of staff and residents, and universal use of masks, Bravo said.
State Health Officer Dr. Kathy Lofy said as of April 5 authorities had identified the virus in 126 of long-term care facilities statewide.
Most people with the virus experience mild or moderate fever and coughing for two to three weeks. Some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, can face severe illness including pneumonia and death.
This story will be updated.