In their own words

Watch the Pollen Nation Coronavirus Podcast about Native women who have recovered from COVID-19. Co-hosts Emily Washines and Jacqueline Keeler heard from Nettie Dionne and Lois John on June 5.

facebook.com/234997213539844/videos/642556269936726

Leland Bill spoke about his near-death from COVID-19 and his ongoing recovery. The video made for the Yakama Nation Info Facebook page also features his wife and son.

facebook.com/643300905780671/videos/2854385718108348