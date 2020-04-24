The Grandview American Legion made an urgent call this week for donors to boost Lower Valley blood supplies.
"We find ourselves in a desperate situation,” Jim Davidson, the Legion's adjutant and coordinator of a May 13 blood drive, said in a news release. “Not only are donations nationwide down, but many drives have been cancelled due to facilities not being available from closures related to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, blood supplies are dangerously low.”
Potential donors should not be scared off by coronavirus risks, he said in the release. Temperatures will be taken on arrival, social distancing will be followed and all surfaces will be sanitized between donors, the release said. Donors are asked not to bring guests, unless they are donating, and children should be left at home or with others.
“The Red Cross has specified that everyone will be wearing masks, including staff, volunteers and donors," Davidson said. "Donors are asked to wear a mask to the drive but will be provided with one if they don’t have one."
The drive is set for 1-6 p.m. May 13 at the Grandview Community Center, 812 Wallace Way in Grandview. Donors are urged to schedule their donations online at www.redcrossblood.org or by phone at 800-733-2767. For more information visit www.walegion57.org.