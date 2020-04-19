It was early March when Gov. Jay Inslee ordered all schools statewide closed temporarily to slow the spread of COVID-19, which was first identified in Washington state in late January.
By early April, he had extended the closure through the remainder of the school year.
That means countless traditions to commemorate the senior class of 2020, as well as efforts to prepare them for life after K-12, have been lost.
Students in Yakima County are mourning these missed memories. But they’re also showing resilience as they launch into the next phase of their lives.
Francisco Tzintzun
White Swan High School
Senior year was going well for Francisco Tzintzun. As an aspiring filmmaker, his schedule outside the classroom was fully booked with photo shoots and event filming. The 18-year-old was also on the cheer squad, and he started a gender and sexuality alliance club at the high school.
“The first one ever in White Swan, to help LGBTQIA students,” he said, using the acronym for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersexual and asexual community. “It was kind of time to leave my impression on the Cougar Cave — on White Swan ... that future generations can build upon and create a better future for students like me.”
He had planned to finish the year with celebrations like prom, commencement and grad parties. Now those are in limbo, as the district weighs how to celebrate seniors.
Committing to the University of Washington and sending in documents like transcripts have been complicated by the virus, too, he said.
“You just have to work with the bumps … especially coming from a low-income community,” he said.
In doing his part to prevent the spread of the virus, Tzintzun has also taken a financial hit. He said he canceled roughly $4,000 worth of photography or video bookings this spring, which were intended to help pay for college deposits. Now, he is applying for scholarships to make up the difference.
Despite the added challenges, Tzintzun said he tries to keep things in perspective.
“It’s sad as seniors that we’re missing out on what we’re supposed to experience. Part of me feels robbed of the ideal senior year,” he said. ”But there are people dying around me and the people I care about are getting the virus. What’s more important, me missing out on the last few months of my high school experience, or being appreciative of the experience I did have and looking out for the people in the community around us?”
Madison Clemmons
Eisenhower High SchoolAfter word surfaced in late December that a new coronavirus was beginning to spread, Madison Clemmons said her advanced placement government class followed the news closely.
“But we didn’t necessarily think it would get this big,” the 17-year-old Eisenhower High School student said.
Now, the state is shut down and traditions like senior luncheon, prom and yearbook signatures will likely be lost, she said. But the most substantial loss she regrets is a graduation ceremony.
“A lot of people including myself didn’t even think we’d make it this far,” she said.
While Clemmons has been involved in school through band and associated student body, school hasn’t always come easily to her. She said from a young age she has often struggled with coursework and wanted to give up at times. The idea of walking at graduation was a motivator for her.
“I wanted to walk across that stage, so I’ve pushed myself,” she said.
She saw the ceremony as a launching pad for the next phase of her life, when she plans to pursue a career as a dental hygienist.
“Some people say ‘It’s just graduation,’ or ‘It’s just prom.’ But they’ve had those before. … You look forward to (graduation). It’s such a milestone in your life.”
But the gravity of the pandemic itself is not lost on Clemmons, she said. Having followed the news from the beginning, she feels for her community’s loss of lives and livelihood.
“I know not having a graduation, not having a prom, not having this tradition is not the worst thing that could happen,” she said.
Israel Betancourt
Granger High SchoolIsrael Betancourt is heavily involved in school and in his community. He’s part of the National Honor Society and volunteers at a church in Granger. This spring, he was expecting to go to state for Knowledge Bowl, a two-year trivia competition, and tour the college in New Hampshire he plans to attend before committing.
“I would say that the pandemic has definitely thrown a wrench into my plans,” he said.
Knowledge Bowl likely isn’t happening, his college tour will be moved online and even a graduation ceremony is uncertain, he said.
“Staying up to date on the news, watching President Trump’s briefings every now and then, the deaths having mounted — it’s been kind of a shock for me. It’s settling in that this is a big deal and we need to be prepared,” he said.
The uncertainty caused by the virus made him worry about attending college, he said.
“I do still plan on continuing to study, but now in the back of my mind I’m asking, ‘If I do go study over there for my undergrad, what if this happens again and I’m stuck over there or I’m stuck over here?’” he said.
Betancourt said he tried to focus on the blessings of the state being in lockdown.
He’s had more time to apply for scholarships, has been at home with his two young nephews, whom he has been able to help with their schoolwork, and he plans to plant a watermelon garden.
“We’ve lost a lot,” he said of the senior class of 2020. “But there are families across the U.S. who have lost incomes. We have doctors and nurses on the front lines trying to help struggling patients. … We need to keep things in perspective and hopefully soon this is over.”
Kailey Bernier
Naches Valley High SchoolIn the final months of her senior year, Kailey Bernier was expecting to put on a musical she helped choreograph and continue working at Round Table in Yakima after school, saving up for college in the fall.
COVID-19 has altered those plans significantly. The musical, Marry Poppins, was cancelled. And Bernier volunteered to be furloughed so coworkers with house payments and bills could keep working despite reduced hours and customers.
“I’d rather see the people who do have those be able to work, because they need the money much more than I do,” she said.
But the sacrifice could have a significant impact on her future. She’s likely attending Western Washington University, her second choice after the University of Portland, due to the high cost of the private school and loss of income.
At the same time, she’s having a hard time away from friends, whom she’ll part ways with in the fall.
“It’s really hard when you’re used to seeing them every day, and when you have your lows you can’t,” she said, adding that video calls aren’t the same. Which is also why she’s also worried about the possibility of a virtual graduation ceremony.
“I’m OK with letting things like prom and the senior party go, but graduation is where I’m really struggling right now because they were talking about doing a virtual (ceremony). Things like graduation are a rite of passage because we have been looking forward to it, I guess you could say, from kindergarten to 12th grade. When you’re hit with the news that that might happen, it’s hard to process.”
Wyatt Berriman
Selah High SchoolSports are a big part of Wyatt Berriman’s school experience, as is the case for many of his friends. The 18-year-old is a outfielder and pitcher for a Selah team that won the 2A state title last year. While Berriman plans to play baseball for Yakima Valley College next year, he said some of his friends aren’t planning on playing in college.
“This was their last year and now they’ve played possibly their last high school game and they didn’t know it,” he said.
With spring sports, the athletes also are missing out on senior night, when parents, coaches and players come together. Each player is introduced and allowed to give a speech.
“It’s pretty much your moment at your last home game as a senior, so that’s a pretty big deal,” he said.
Outside of sports, he worries about his graduation ceremony and prom being called off after years of anticipation. He had hoped to speak at graduation, but doesn’t expect to have that opportunity now.
He worries about the fallout of having so much on hold. In Selah, where the community is tight-knit, he said, it’s challenging to stay apart and see businesses closed.
“It’s kind of thrown the community into a spiral,” he said. So he hopes to do his part to get things back to normal. “I’m trying to follow the rules and let this pass by.”
The sooner it does, he said, the sooner he and his friends can get back to playing ball.
Marlee Weets
Sunnyside High SchoolAs the local 4-H club president, 17-year-old Marlee Weets would ordinarily be grooming show pigs and preparing to lead her teammates through livestock showings at this time of year. She would also be getting in her last games of high school softball.
And, since she plans to pursue a career as a family doctor, she would have been consulting with friends and school counselors on whether Central Washington University was a good choice for her undergraduate studies.
But things haven’t gone as planned, and she had to commit to CWU without the feedback she had hoped for.
“It definitely made me really hesitant to accept admissions,” she said. “Did I make the right decision? What if things aren’t open in the fall? It’s just been super stressful.”
But she’s determined to stay home, she said, to keep the community safe.
“I have two aunts that are nurses,” she said. “One is pregnant right now and the other is a nurse and has Type 1 diabetes.”
That makes them both high-risk for the new coronavirus, which is especially harmful to individuals with underlying health conditions, who are pregnant or who are over 60.
“If they can be brave enough to do this, I can step it up,” she said.
She’s mentally preparing herself for when she is a doctor and might have to show the same braveness, she said.
“Right now, being young, I can stay home.”