TOPPENISH — Early in the pandemic, Jeanie Sanchez lost a lifelong friend to COVID-19 when Samuel Fuoco died in New Jersey. That was last April, when case numbers and deaths were skyrocketing there and New York.
"It was the beginning of our story of COVID," said Jeanie, who graduated from Toppenish High School with Sam, a retired U.S. Army colonel, in 1967. They had been friends since childhood and Sam was a popular student at Toppenish High, where he played football.
Sam died on April 3, 2020. Since mid-March 2020, there have been 28,235 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Yakima County, according to the Yakima Health District, and 385 deaths.
"So many people have passed in a year. I cannot believe it," Jeanie said.
In that time, Jeanie lost another good friend to COVID-19, Sharon Lee Young. She died Oct. 31 in Yakima. A longtime preschool educator, Sharon started Little Bridges Pre-School in Wapato in 1977 and taught there for more than 18 years. Jeanie got to know her and many people through her own business, Jeanie Child Care Center, which she ran for 20 years, and various organizations and charities. Sharon was just as involved in Wapato as Jeanie has been in Toppenish.
And on Dec. 28, Jeanie and her husband of 51 years, Epi, tested positive for COVID-19 and became ill. She is 71 and he is 74. They met in high school and have been together ever since.
They had taken warnings to limit trips outside their home seriously and have no idea how they got sick. But they had been to the doctor's office — Epi had back surgery in October. And they'd visited the grocery store and stopped for gas when necessary.
"We did not get together for Thanksgiving and that was really hard. We did not get together for Christmas with my kids and grandkids at all. We did nothing," Jeanie said. The couple have three daughters and five grandchildren.
"We got it and then my daughter (Felicia Sanchez, who was taking them to doctor's appointments) got it and her husband after us. That was it. ... Everybody was careful, but common places" could have been the cause, Jeanie said.
When she and Epi started feeling ill, they headed to the community COVID-19 testing site at State Fair Park in Yakima. "We just drove in ... thinking it was going to be negative and oh my gosh, then all my family started going in to be tested," Jeanie said.
They quarantined at home and even stayed separate from each other for a time. Relatives brought food and left it outside. "It was the quietest my house had ever been. It was weird," Jeanie said. "We didn't even talk; he stayed in his room."
Despite drinking a lot of water and tea, Jeanie became dehydrated, requiring an afternoon at the hospital, where she was put on IVs. She also had low blood oxygen levels. Felicia had thought her mom looked dehydrated, called Jeanie's doctor and took her in.
"I remember going, being at the reception desk where (Felicia) was giving the information, then she had to leave. It was so crazy," Jeanie said. At one point she looked up and saw a familiar face — her minister, Pastor Eli Martinez.
"He just gave me a thumbs-up and I thought, I'm going to be OK," she said.
Jeanie didn't have to stay overnight but was there all day, she said. After coming home, she was on oxygen for a month. Since then, she and Epi have been fully vaccinated.
She's proud of Felicia, who is practice manager for Water's Edge pain management clinic in Yakima, and thankful for her attention to them while they were sick. "She was directing a whole clinic of doctors and nurses and making sure they didn't have it," Jeanie said. "She was able to stay home and ... work from her computer. That's why she was able to take care of her clinic, take care of us and herself."
They are being careful, but are also eager to get moving again. Along with COVID-19 she's had issues with one of her knees and wants to do what she can to stay strong.
"Once it was over and I knew I was OK, I started my (physical) therapy right away because I want to move. I want to go to the beach," she said.
Jeanie plans to take a trip in July with five girlfriends who were also close with Sam. They've been getting together every year for quite a few years and have gone to Arizona and Montana, among other places. This year, they're going to the beach for a week.
"We had something planned for April; we planned it a year ago," she said. They canceled those reservations and made new plans, and she's really looking forward to it.