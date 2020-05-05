A longtime Yakima bar and restaurant indicated that it won't reopen when the state lifts coronavirus restrictions.
“Thank you Yakima for the memories, we will miss u" was the message posted in front of Jack-Sons Sports Bar and ClubHouse Lounge.
The restaurant’s phone is disconnected, and the restaurant is listed as “Permanently Closed” on its Google listing.
The restaurant, at 432 S. 48th Ave., did not immediately respond to an e-mail requesting additional comment.
Jack-Sons, which has been in business for several decades, was a community staple. The restaurant was a go-to spot for those looking to dance. Local radio personalities were DJs there when they weren’t on the air. The restaurant served as a venue for everything from comedy shows to craft brewery takeovers. Jack-Sons was a popular spot to watch sporting events and community groups held meetings there.
Until recently, the restaurant had given no indication that it would be closing permanently. The restaurant had not been open since mid-March, when the state closed restaurants and bars as part of its COVID-19 response.