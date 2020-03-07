Area school superintendents had the first in a series of weekly phone calls about coronavirus this week, and most won’t switch to online learning in the case of building closures.

The launch of teleconferences comes at a time when some schools west of the Cascades have shuttered in response to a growing number of COVID-19 cases in Washington state.

While there are no confirmed cases of the respiratory virus in Yakima, cases have begun to crop up in Central Washington, spurring increased preparations for the potential impact on local schools.

As a result, Education Service District 105, an agency that assists school districts in the region, arranged a teleconference on Thursday with a Yakima Health District official and area superintendents, including those in Yakima, Kittitas, Klickitat and Grant counties. The call was the first and “probably the most formal” call with superintendents, said ESD 105 Superintendent Kevin Chase. Each week moving forward, superintendents will have the opportunity to join calls for updates and discussions.

Schools are encouraged to follow the directions of the Centers for Disease Control, which encourages basic hygiene practices and says employees and students should stay home when sick. Several area schools have issued travel restrictions related to work, including local districts and Central Washington University.

Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal spoke about school closures during a House Education Committee hearing on Wednesday. He said local superintendents have the authority to close schools even if it’s not a directive of a local health district or the governor.

“The health and safety of their students is paramount and they know this,” he said.

Gov. Jay Inslee earlier this week encouraged districts to explore the possibility of online teaching in the event of mandated closures.

Potential closures could range from a short-term closure for building sanitation to a 14-day quarantine to screen for symptoms in the case of possible widespread exposure, Chase said.

While some schools in Western Washington are turning to remote learning, Chase said the majority of area schools do not have the computer or internet hot spot resources to be able to provide equitable access to online learning, or to provide continued services for students with special needs or individualized education programs.

As a result, most local schools will halt teaching in the case of a closure.

Toppenish School District is the only Yakima County district that has plans underway for remote learning.

In a statement on Friday, the state Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction outlined recommended considerations before implementing online learning, including the ability to provide school meals and to support individual student needs, such as those with individualized education programs.

“Taking a traditional school environment online is not a simple task — nor is it one that should be attempted without serious consideration of the practicality and risk,” the statement said.

Missed days

Because Inslee declared a state of emergency surrounding the virus, OSPI will make it possible for schools to waive days and instructional hours that they will not be able to make up after June 19 — the extended end date of the school year, in case of closures this year.

“Districts should wait until they know the extent of their closures before submitting an application for a waiver,” OSPI said in its Friday statement. Details on the waiver process will be provided in the next two months.

If closures cut the school year short, Chase said grades would be based on what had been earned up until the closure.

“Wherever it ends is where it’s going to be,” he said.

Chase emphasized that the virus was not expected to be a “one-month event.”

“It could last multiple months, or even eight to 12 months, so we have to look at the long game,” he said.

It could impact graduation ceremonies or other big upcoming events, he said.

But so far, Chase said the virus had not caused event cancellations in the Yakima or Central Washington area. Here, the state basketball championship and parent-teacher conferences are ongoing, he said. He said that may change if the virus spreads.

“People are listening and paying attention, but don’t feel that that’s necessary yet in our area,” he said.

For the time being, the Yakima Health District has offered to stay in close communication with schools, he said.

“We’re working closely (with one another and) paying attention,” he said of school administrators. “We’re going to stay in close contact (and) talk at least weekly so that we know what’s happening in each district and are coordinating and learning together.”