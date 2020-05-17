Just before the COVID-19 outbreak hit Yakima County, Steve Habecker received his commercial driver’s license.
After 30 years in the restaurant business, Habecker wanted to try something new. Norm’s, his downtown Yakima restaurant, was in good hands with his manager and chef while he completed schooling to secure the license.
That license is coming in handy. With Norm’s closed due to COVID-19, he’s driving a truck four to five days a week delivering items to ACE Hardware stores.
“I just sort of lucked out in getting the job at the right time,” he said.
But he’s not ready to leave the business yet. “I still have that drive and love for the restaurant business,” he said.
Habecker kept Norm’s open for several weeks and offered takeout. The business was brisk during the weekends but dead during the week. Finally, he closed the restaurant at the beginning of April.
“The volume wasn’t high enough,” he said.
Like many other restaurant owners, Habecker doesn’t know what to expect when restaurants are allowed to reopen their dining rooms.
Industry experts say that restaurants that have lost revenue due to closure or scaled-down operations many not recover fast enough to stay in business.
Restaurants will be able to reopen at half capacity around June 1, when most of the state is expected to enter the second of the state’s four-stage reopening plan.
However, Gov. Jay Inslee said the exact date for reopening would depend on several factors, including whether the state sees cases decline and testing capacity.
“There’s no real easy answer to this whole thing,” Habecker said. “Other than when we’ll be open 100%, and who knows when that’s going to be.”
What could it look like?
Most restaurant owners aren’t expecting “normal” levels of business when they reopen and for several months after that.
Part of the reason is that restaurants won’t be able to be at full capacity until the final stage of the reopening plan. Based on the state projections of a minimum of three weeks between phases, it may be mid-July, at the earliest, before restaurants can open at full capacity.
To open during Phase 2, restaurants must meet several requirements, including offering single-use menus, having hand sanitizer available, limiting table service to groups of five customers or fewer and no bar service.
“It becomes a non-relaxed environment,” Habecker said.
Then there’s the question of whether customers would want to visit restaurants right away.
A study done by professors at Washington State University’s Carson College of Business indicates that most people do not want to eat out right away.
Only 6.37% of 785 U.S. consumers surveyed during the first seven days of May said it was “very likely” they would visit a restaurant immediately upon reopening. A little over 15% said it was “likely” they would do so.
On the other end, nearly 66% of those surveyed said it was “very unlikely” or “unlikely” they would visit a restaurant immediately after reopening.
Nearly half — 47.77% — said they would wait for at least a month before dining at a restaurant. And a little over 20% said they would wait at least three months.
That said, customers’ responses could change as more restaurants reopen, and they see how people fare visiting them, said Dogan Gursoy, professor of hospitality business management at Washington State University and one of the three authors of the study. He and his co-authors plan to do another survey of customers in a few weeks.
“People will try (to visit restaurants), others will observe,” he said. “If there’s no second wave (of COVID-19), they’ll go back.”
Still, it creates uncertainty for restaurant owners in making sales projections in the coming months, Gursoy said.
Restaurant margins are tight, and ordering too much food or rehiring too many staff could cause restaurants to lose additional money, even if they can reopen, he said. Regardless of the number of customers, restaurants still must pay full price for rent and other utilities.
“Some of them will not be able to survive after they reopen,” he said, because of all the costs.
Changing on the fly
Some local restaurants closed for a few weeks in the hopes they could resume business in a few weeks. When it was clear that wasn’t going to be an option, they ended up opening for takeout.
Daniel Flores, owner of Xochimilco Tequila Bar and Fuego Margarita Bar in Yakima and Union Gap, decided to close his restaurants in late March to wait out the state’s response to COVID-19.
“We wanted to keep our family and employees safe,” he said. “We didn’t want our customers to be exposed to the illness.”
Flores extended closure when the state extended its stay-at-home order to May 4. When it was clear that the stay-at-home would be extended again, he started offering takeout earlier this month.
“We were hoping to reopen soon, not two months later,” he said.
While takeout wouldn’t be enough to make up the lost revenue from more than a month of closure, it would at least help him pay expenses.
“Last week we started doing margaritas (to-go),” he said, adding that he’s also receiving accommodations from landlords on rent. “Everything helps.”
Flores also has started the process of getting ready to offer dine-in service. It will take time to meet the requirements. He’s now considering which items to provide for what likely will be a limited menu.
With supply for items like pork impacted by COVID-19, Flores is prepared to switch what he can offer customers continually.
“We want to see at a good affordable price,” he said. “If something is super expensive, it will be hard for them to pay, then we’ll have to get it off the menu.”
For Lori Roy and Carrie Wright, co-owners of HopTown Wood Fired Pizza in Wapato, the last few weeks has been about adjusting to constant change.
The restaurant had offered takeout for a few days, but business was low.
“People were scared,” Wright said.
The restaurant decided it was best to take a few weeks off to not only get the restaurant more suited for takeout services but also tackle various projects they weren’t able to get to when the restaurant was open.
“We didn’t have a process for curbside pickup. We didn’t have a business set up for curbside,” Wright said. “You’re basically changing your business plan on the go.”
The restaurant resumed takeout about three weeks ago. It started with a limited menu, but added items as customers requested them.
Now that the business has offered takeout, Wright and Roy are considering whether to retain the option even if they can resume dine-in service. And then there’s all the preparation work to resume dine-in service safely.
The impact of COVID-19 to restaurants, including theirs, has been massive, but how the industry will fare in the coming months will be crucial, Wright said.
While restaurants have seen considerable impact, Wright thinks that the impact of COVID-19 will be felt for several more months, even a year. She said she will pay attention to how restaurants will respond to those impacts in the next year.
Wright said she feels fortunate that customers are continuing to support them. They also received a Paycheck Protection Program loan, which will also help cover payroll expenses.
But no one predicted COVID-19, so nothing is a given, she said.
“We’re not done yet,” she said. “Something unforeseen can happen. The key is to be patient. Be patient; react quickly.”