On Friday, John Gasperetti went to the grocery store.

“It was packed with people,” said Gasperetti, owner of Gasperetti’s Gourmet Restaurant in Yakima.

It’s an indicator that more people are dining at home as part of the ongoing communitywide effort to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

That is bad news for local restaurants that might be dealing with major disruptions in business in the weeks and possibly months to come.

Graham Snyder, co-owner of Cowiche Canyon Kitchen and E.Z. Tiger, both in downtown Yakima, said he feels some similarities to the time he ran a restaurant in Los Angeles in the aftermath of the Sept. 11 attacks.

While the events are different, there are similarities, such as a decline in consumer confidence.

But Snyder thinks restaurants may suffer for much longer this time and anticipates seeing sales drop by 40% to 60%.

After the Sept. 11 attacks, restaurants “were hit hard” for a few weeks.

“Then (there was) all this energy of ‘Let’s get together’ and bars started filling up again,” he said. “This is going to be way different because people don’t want to congregate; they don’t want to gather.”

Gasperetti said March typically isn’t a busy month for the restaurant, and he hasn’t seen a massive downturn in business yet.

But he doesn’t know what to expect.

“It’s a day-by-day situation for everyone,” he said. “No one’s gone through this before. We’re all still trying to figure out how to approach it and deal with it.”

His focus, for now, is to ensure he’s doing everything to make sure employees and customers are safe, including extra sanitation measures and promoting takeout and delivery options.

Gasperetti said such options provide a means to help customers remain healthy and allow the restaurant to still engage with customers in some way.

“They’re not going to have the experience, atmosphere, and the attention we can offer at the restaurant,” he said. “Any extra detail we can do, we’d love to do.”

Snyder said the restaurant would encourage customers to consider delivery or takeout for his restaurants, but he still anticipates a decline in sales.

“It’s not a silver bullet,” he said.

Snyder and his staff are taking different measures to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus on the restaurants. Starting on Monday, both restaurants will have a smaller menu with about half the items they typically offer.

Snyder said the goal is to serve items that can be prepared with a smaller staff.

“We’re just trying to adapt and navigate through it,” he said.

Restaurant Week canceled

Meanwhile, Yakima Valley Restaurant Week, which was scheduled for later this month, has been canceled.

During the weeklong event, restaurants offer a set menu at special prices. The event was a key promotion opportunity for local restaurants and proceeds were to go to Urban Kitchen, a culinary and business program for Yakima Valley students.

The organizing committee behind the event determined it was best to cancel after receiving warnings from county and state agencies to discourage large meetings and gatherings, said Verlynn Best, president of the Greater Chamber of Commerce, which was involved with restaurant week.

“We need to exercise every caution,” she said.

Best said the committee would decide whether to reschedule the event later this year or simply focus on organizing an event in 2021.

Best said she talked to several restaurant owners who reported that business was relatively steady, but she expects that could change as more people stay home to prevent further spread of the virus.

In its weekly email newsletter, I Heart Yakima, a civic pride organization, encouraged residents to support local restaurants by purchasing gift cards that they can use later.

“Our beloved restaurants are feeling the pain because we’re at home cooking all the food when we would normally be indulging,” the organization wrote. “When you buy a gift (certificate) from them, you put cash in their pocket today, and you invest in a future meal to celebrate life after COVID-19.”

Best said she thinks buying restaurant gift cards are a good idea as well as using alternative options such as pickup or delivery.

“If we can take every step to be safe and still support them, I’m all for it,” she said.