Several Yakima Valley organizations will hold an online town hall for local businesses starting at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

During the event, representatives from local businesses, employment services and business organizations will speak on how to operate a business during the COVID-19 pandemic. Panelists will also answer audience questions.

Organizers include the Yakima Society of Human Resource Management, the Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce and the Yakima County Development Association.

To register, go to https://bit.ly/YHR-biztownhall.

Audience questions can be submitted by e-mail to jess@ycda.com.

