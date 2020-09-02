Local government officials are continuing to push for the Department of Health to add more Phase 2 activities for Yakima County, if not move it to Phase 2 outright.
In an email to state Department of Health officials Tuesday, state Rep. Jeremie Dufault of Selah requested that fitness centers and gyms be allowed to reopen under Phase 2 guidelines, stating that they are a “imperative to the physical and mental health of the community.”
Dufault specifically mentioned the YMCA of Yakima, which he said has been adversely affected by the prolonged closure of its fitness facilities.
“Fitness centers throughout the state are open under Phase 2 guidelines and are operating safely,” he wrote. “Our fitness centers are fully prepared to institute all the necessary steps to provide protections while allowing members to use the facilities.”
Dufault cited a downward trend in new cases, as well as the fact that Yakima County currently meets the same number of criteria as many of the counties in phase 2 or 3.
In a Tuesday email, county Commissioner Vicki Baker also voiced support for opening fitness centers, but took it a step further.
“Yakima County has done an excellent job working through the peak of COVID-19, and it’s beyond time to reward our people’s hard work and move us to Phase 2,” she wrote.
The state Department of Health has paused review of applications from counties seeking to move up to the subsequent phases of the state reopening plan. The state says counties will remain in their current phases. However, the Department of Health has allowed local health districts to work off Phase 2 guidance for certain activities, including indoor dining and religious services.
Previously, public health officials used a Risk Assessment Dashboard to determine whether counties should progress in different phases of the state’s reopening plan. The dashboard lists several criteria, including recent COVID-19 activity, positive testing rate and hospitalization.
Currently, Yakima County meets state benchmarks for hospitalization. The state aims for the percentage of occupied licensed hospital beds to be less than 80% and for the percentage of occupied license beds by COVID-19 patients to be less than 10%. Yakima County is at 54.1% and 4.7%, respectively.
New cases in Yakima County have dropped considerably. As of Aug. 22, Yakima County had 158.2 new cases per 100,000 population over the last two weeks, or 405 total cases. That rate was as high as 753.3 per 100,000 in early June.
The state wants that rate to be 25 cases per 100,000 over 14 days or lower. That equals a total of 63 or fewer cases over that period. Yakima County’s figures haven’t been that low since mid-March, when the Yakima Health District started tracking cases.
However, Yakima County reached the single digits in new cases on Sunday of this week.
Yakima’s positive testing rate has also declined considerably since its peak in June. As of Aug. 22, the county’s positive testing rate for the past week was 7.5%. The state benchmark is 2% or lower.
In a press briefing with reporters Wednesday, Secretary of Health John Wiesman said that while phase review is paused, he and other officials still look at the dashboard daily to determine the overall trajectory of the state and individual counties and to detect any potential hot spots.
While Yakima County is meeting benchmarks for the same number of criteria as other counties in Phases 2 or 3, a closer look shows that those counties are also closer to benchmarks in criteria they don’t currently meet.
For example, Whatcom County, which has a slightly smaller population, is in Phase 2. Like Yakima, it’s meeting goal rates for two of the four criteria. However, the county is reporting far fewer new cases — 30.2 per 100,000k for the two weeks ending Aug. 22. The county is just a touch above the 80% or lower benchmark for hospital occupancy at 80.4%.
In her email, Baker said that the benchmarks, especially for COVID-19 activity is unrealistic because of the high percentage of essential workers, which has been in the 60% range.
“We are a large country, feeding the nation, with an open and essential economy. We cannot telecommute and cut asparagus,” she wrote. “Regardless of our inherent challenges, Yakima County is outperforming the 4 other counties also stuck in modified phase 1.”
Baker urged health officials to reconsider their current approach of addressing modified Phase 1 counties as a group in allowing additional activities.
“The simplest decision from the state would be to separate Yakima County from the others stuck in modified Phase 1, and simply advance us to Phase 2 guidance,” she said.
Wiesman said he received the emails from Baker and Dufault requesting additional Phase 2 activities for Yakima County.
“We’ll be working in concert with our local health departments to talk more about those,” he said.
Wiesman said it’s crucial for residents to remain focused on safety measures to reduce the number of new COVID-19 cases.
He agreed that Yakima County’s high percentage of essential workers contributed to increased infection rates several months ago.
However, he maintains that recent strides in reducing COVID-19 infections is an indicator that Yakima County can eventually meet the state’s benchmarks with a continued focus on personal and business safety measures, including physical distancing, sanitization and the wearing of face coverings.
“It’s my belief that all of us should be able to get down to the numbers if we take this approach comprehensively,” he said.