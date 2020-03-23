The Yakima Health District issued a countywide stay-at-home order Sunday evening.

County residents woke up to confusion Monday morning, with several employers unsure of whether their workers qualified as critical employees and could go to work or whether they needed to stay home.

The Yakima Health District has not returned phone calls or posted additional information on its website.

Gov. Jay Inslee’s office announced a public message scheduled at 5:30 p.m. today that will be livestreamed at TVW. The message will related to “enhanced strategies to mitigate COVID-19,” according to the announcement.

The governor’s message could change the Yakima Health District’s stay-at-home order provisions. But here’s what we know at this point:

What’s in the order

The Yakima Health District’s stay-at-home order tells people they need to remain at home except for food and medicine runs and medical care.

People are also allowed to go outside to hike, run, walk, take their dogs out, or get exercise so long as they keep at least six feet away from the nearest person.

People who may still go to work have to be in jobs that “maintain continuity of operations of critical infrastructure sectors,” which include health care, law enforcement, firefighting, public safety, public works, agriculture and food, energy (electricity and natural gas), water and wastewater, transport and shipping, communications and information technology, government and community operations (including child care), some manufacturing, financial and legal, and hazardous materials management.

Gas stations, pharmacies, food suppliers, banks, laundromats and laundry services also are allowed to remain open. Restaurants are allowed to remain open but may only offer delivery, drive-thru or to-go orders.

What people should see temporarily shut down are bars, night clubs, entertainment venues like movie theaters and bowling alleys, gyms, fitness centers, convention centers, museums, hair and nail salons, public gatherings, and dine-in services at restaurants, according to the order.

How this happened

Yakima Health District’s Dr. Teresa Everson made the call for the Yakima Health District.

“This order has been implemented in recognition that if we don’t take drastic action now, there will be a day in which our health care system is overwhelmed, and we will not be able to provide critical medical care to the most vulnerable in our community,” Everson said in the Sunday news release.

The health district sent the news release around 10:30 p.m. Sunday and has not been reachable since then.

Horace Ward, operations manager for the Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management, said his agency found out about the stay-at-home order about an hour before the release.

Ward said that the Yakima Health District has tried to stay aligned with recommendations from the governor’s office, but the stay-at-home order had come from the health official, so the district had to comply.

“It was a surprise to some of the people at the office, same as with us,” he said. “Rolling it out in the middle of the night is not preferred. But with that being said, they were under orders.”

Ginny Streeter, a public information officer with the state COVID-19 Response Joint Information Center, said that questions about the legality and enforcement of the order would have to be answered by local agencies.

“The decisions that were made regarding shelter-in-place, etc., in Yakima were made by the local leaders and local health officials,” she said.

Yakima County Commissioner Norm Childress said he received word of the stay-at-home order around the same time the news release came out Sunday night.

Childress said he had spoken with the health district’s Andre Fresco earlier in the evening and Fresco had said the stay-at-home order could come out sometime Sunday night or possibly Monday.

Childress said the county commission is trying to follow the order while maintaining essential services. Many, if not all, of the county offices have closed to the public but will continue with online or remote service for residents, he said.

“Due to the nature of this emergency environment, there will certainly be disruption of some services,” Childress said. “Public safety and our employees’ health are our top priorities right now. This health emergency is new territory to most of us.”

Yakima City Spokesman Randy Beehler said he learned about the stay-at-home order from the city's interim City Manager Alex Meyerhoff about an hour before the official press release was sent out Sunday night.

Yakima Mayor Patricia Byers encouraged people to follow the guidelines to stay at home except for necessities and to practice social distancing when out.

"We must comply with these stay at home orders for ourselves and our family members. We can also be mindful of the need to be kind to each other and to look out for each other," she said. "This is a challenging time, but we are a community well able to meet that challenge."

Enforcement issues

CORONAVIRUS The latest on what we know about the virus outbreak, the efforts to fight it, and what you need to know to keep you and your family safe. Click Here

People who notice business noncompliance with the order are asked to call the Yakima Health District at 509-249-6508.

Who will be enforcing the order — and the penalties offenders could face — isn't clear.

Casey Schilperoort, spokesman for the Yakima County Sheriff's Office, said he was not aware of any conversations between the office and the Yakima Health District about the order.

Schilperoort said the sheriff’s office would be enforcing the stay-at-home order through education.

“We will be taking priority calls first and we will be relying on Yakima County Public Services to observe the traffic of people in county parks,” he said. “We will respond to complaints and assess if the complaints meet the requirements of the stay-at-home order.”

Schilperoort said the Yakima Health District had said exercise is important and being outside is OK so long as people follow social distancing guidelines, keeping six feet away from the nearest person.

He said he doesn’t foresee deputies issuing citations for social distance violations.

“We aren’t going to be actively searching for violations,” he said. “We don’t have the manpower for that.”

Cities will be responsible for taking care of complaints within their boundaries, Schilperoort said. He added that deputies would be writing reports and forwarding them to the health district or other appropriate county agencies.

Childress said Monday afternoon that he had not yet discussed enforcement issues with the Yakima County Sheriff's Office.

Schilperoort said penalties haven’t yet been finalized but the most likely maximum fine for order violations would be $250 to $500.

“People need to recognize and follow the recommendations of our state, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, our local health district and medical professionals,” he said. “If staying at home is the current best practice and recommendation from medical professionals, then do it.”

Yakima police officers are not issuing citations for social distancing violations, he said.

"From an enforcement standpoint, that is not the task of law enforcement," Beehler said. "If they see a violation and they don't have any other priority call, they may take a moment to educate people."

He added: "Whatever penalties might be imposed for violations would have to be answered by the Yakima Health District."

What’s changing

Ward said his office is activating its emergency center to full operations today. A joint information center also is in the works to help streamline timely and accurate information for the public, he said.

Beehler said Yakima staff have not made changes based on the order, given that they had already taken several precautions last week, including suspending city-sponsored activities, closing many city-owned facilities to the public, and encouraging service requests through online forms on the city's website. Residential services including garbage will continue, hopefully without any interruptions, he said.

Beehler asked that residents bag their garbage as an added precaution for the city's sanitation workers.

"If people could bag their garbage before they put it in their bins, that would be an extra precaution that would really help us out," he said.

Beehler said the city's parks will remain open but added that parks staff have placed caution tape around playgrounds to discourage children from congregating on the playground equipment, in alignment with recommended social distancing protocols from health officials.

"Children should not be on the playground equipment," he said. "This is everyone's responsibility."

Other developments



The Kittitas County Public Health Department announced a fifth confirmed case of COVID-19 Monday. The male patient, 59, is at home and is recovering, a news release said.

Health Officer Dr. Mark Larson said in the release that the health district will no longer be sending out releases for positive tests in Kittitas County but will continue to supply information to the public.

“With community spread, positive test results will be more common and not everyone from the general public will be tested for COVID-19,” he said in the release.

This story has been updated with additional information from Yakima city officials and the Yakama Nation.