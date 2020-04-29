In the more than 50 years she has taught piano lessons in Yakima, Danene Knudsen never commissioned a website or used social media to promote herself.
“I’m not into technology,” Knudsen said.
Her students come to her by word of mouth, so she hasn’t needed it. The coronavirus pandemic has changed that. Knudsen wasn’t going to let stay-at-home orders stop her students’ learning, even temporarily, so she’s in her second week of leading lessons over Zoom, an online videoconferencing platform.
As those new to Zoom know, there are challenges. The camera is set so Knudsen can see the student and the keyboard, but she can’t see their hands and ensure they are in the right place on the keyboard.
“It’s not as rewarding on Zoom,” she said. “The sound is distorted.”
Music is a particularly hands-on kinds of education, with instructors watching closely and hovering to ensure fingers are placed correctly and posture is ideal, embouchure and enunciation are precise and voices are in tune. Even when stay-at-home orders are lifted, social distancing may be the norm for a while and offer its own challenges for in-person lessons.
Until music teachers and their students can work together again in person, virtual learning will be key. Zoom works for Knudsen. Some choose other options. For Al Fischer, music teacher at McKinley Elementary School, it’s YouTube, where he shares the high-energy lessons he calls McKinley Musical Moments.
Members of Yakima Music en Acción (YAMA) usually practice at Garfield Elementary and Davis High School, but with schools closed, the after-school orchestra program’s directors and teaching artists are posting lessons on YouTube and announcing them on the nonprofit’s Facebook page.
Making it work takes creativity. Along with her Zoom lessons, Knudsen puts together incentive packets for her private students, which include music, a practice calendar and music-related puzzles and games.
With so many unknowns these days, Knudsen is happy her students are practicing and improving. She’s doing what she can to help ensure that continues, even learning a few new things herself.
“Some of these kids have taken eight, 10, 12 years of lessons. I don’t want them to stop short,” Knudsen said. “We have two boys doing their senior recitals. We’re going to videotape them. That’s a big deal for some of the seniors.”
‘Practicing like crazy’Over the decades hundreds of students have learned the piano at Knudsen’s large home studio in West Valley and in beginning piano courses she taught at Yakima Valley College for several years. Some have gone on to become professional singers, music professors, school music teachers and more.
Along with being a piano teacher, Knudsen has been a performer and accompanist. She was the pianist for the Yakima Symphony Orchestra for 25 years and accompanied the Yakima Symphony Chorus for 27 years. Knudsen still plays for five choirs in the West Valley School District — two at the high school and three at the junior high, she said.
“I love the kids. I love being around teenagers,” Knudsen said.
With 32 students on her rolls, she is teaching about 28 to 29 Zoom lessons each week in four full days of teaching. The schedule changes from week to week. Not all of her students can take lessons every week right now, Knudsen said.
“This is so unroutine, some of them can’t even remember what day it is,” she said. “I try to accommodate them because their schedules are more important than mine.”
Knudsen has stretched out her lesson schedule over several hours. The basic free version of Zoom limits meetings to 40 minutes. In regular times, “I can teach eight kids in a row in four hours. It took me 6 1/2 hours to teach five kids” on Zoom, Knudsen added. She’s still settling into a routine, but it’s coming along.
“It’s going to get easier. It just takes a lot of concentration,” she said.
As she smooths out that process, Knudsen is offering cash prizes for her students based on how many hours their practice. Every student will receive something.
“They’re practicing like crazy,” she said.
Learning on YouTubeFor Fischer, the music teacher at McKinley Elementary, YouTube is an engaging way reach his students. After a lively introduction where he marches and sings the school song to the camera, Fischer chats a bit before getting into each lesson.
“I can hear you in my imagination,” he says in one video. “Right now I’m imagining us all in the gym at one of our big all-school assemblies.
“All of us together like one big family. I miss that, so I’m imagining you,” Fischer says before singing and then teaching hand motions to go with “This Old Man.”
Fischer is creating his videos as if he’s instructing an entire class, an approach that YAMA has taken. The youth orchestra would be usually be working hard in person to prepare for its annual Spring Showcase, but the event set for May 16 at the Seasons Performance Hall in Yakima has been canceled, said Alex Pualani, who co-founded YAMA with its executive director, Stephanie Hsu.
Another special event will take place on May 16 instead, added Pualani, who is site director and teaching artist at Garfield Elementary.
“Right now we’re working on a collaborative video from students and staff and teaching students — kind of a thank-you to the community, to share that we’re still doing our thing,” he added, with plans to post on YAMA’s YouTube channel, Facebook page and Instagram account. More information will be coming on social media channels and its website, Pualani added.
When in-person practice ended in March, more than 100 student musicians were participating.
“We’ve been working hard. Our program is 100% face-to-face but when we had to switch to 100% not ... we immediately went to making videos just kind of finishing off teaching the pieces we were working on when the kids last saw us,” he said.
Along with the YouTube lessons, YAMA staff and supporters are offering more instruction and inspiration with Zoom videos in English and Spanish. With so many aspects of life “so up in the air right now,” virtual resources are helping everyone stay in touch.
“We can’t meet but we’re still trying to keep our community together,” Pualani said.