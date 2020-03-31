Yakima County officials had a united message on Tuesday about enforcement of coronavirus stay-home orders: The focus is education. Don't call 911 to report violations. And, no, officers are not pulling people over asking for papers authorizing them to be out and about.

Last week, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee issued a "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" order to help minimize the spread of the coronavirus through the state. The order temporarily shut down nonessential venues and services. Inslee’s initial order was for two weeks, but the governor said there’s a likelihood it will be extended. The Yakima Health District has a similar stay-home order that's in place indefinitely.

The governor's order doesn't require essential workers to carry documentation of any sort to travel. And people should call the Yakima Health District, not 911, to report violations, officials said.

Casey Schilperoort, spokesman for the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, said the agency's focus is on educating people.

“We are not citing, stopping, detaining, arresting, or otherwise taking any enforcement action,” Schilperoort said in a news release Tuesday. “Instead, we want people to take personal responsibility and take the best actions for themselves, their families, and their community.”

Schilperoort said sheriff's deputies are not pulling people over solely on the basis of the proclamation. Deputies are not preventing essential workers from going to work because they don’t have some kind of official letter, permit, license, or window tag. They are not preventing farmworkers or warehouse workers from working due to social distancing requirements.

They also are not setting up checkpoints on certain roads, highways, or freeways, he said.

“Please don’t believe the rumors,” Schilperoort said. “Get your information from credible and accurate sources.”

Sheriff Bob Udell reiterated those statements during a Tuesday afternoon coronavirus update. He also said rumors about martial law aren't true.

"If you do see military trucks in the future, and I will be the first to tell people this is going to happen, they are going to be used to haul supplies or help hospitals move things around, not to control intersections or borders," he said.

He urged people to call law enforcement to vet rumors before posting on social media, "where they are literally like wildfire and people get upset and worried when they shouldn’t have to be."

Yakima police

Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray said Yakima police also have not been assigned the responsibility of enforcing the stay-at-home order.

“Although local police could, at some point, be involved in the enforcement of violations of public health orders, the Yakima Police Department has not transitioned to that level and won’t unless further directed by appropriate authorities,” Murray said in a city of Yakima news release.

Murray said police officers are operating as normal and are enforcing all laws that are the responsibility of local police.

People need to direct any concerns about noncompliance to the Yakima Health District, not the police, he said.

Health district spokeswoman Lilian Bravo said people can report violations of the stay-home order to health district's environmental health line at 509-249-6508. The phone line is staffed 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

People can also file reports through the state's online form at: https://tinyurl.com/soo8w37.