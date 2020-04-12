Easter is usually a joyous, fun and family-filled holiday.
The holy day commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the tomb on the third day after his burial and crucifixion, according to the New Testament of the Bible. For many Christians, the season is a reminder of the power of God to triumph over adversity — and even death — as well as a celebration of new beginnings.
But with Easter falling this year amid what health officials are projecting to be the peak of the coronavirus pandemic, some local church members have turned to their faith leaders with troubled thoughts and unsettling questions. At the same time, they are finding new ways to connect and pray.
Four local faith leaders in the Yakima Valley reflected on the coronavirus’ impact on their congregations, their faith and their observance of Easter this year.
Apart, but not separated
Last year, congregants at Central Lutheran Church in Yakima opened their Easter observance with a bonfire on Holy Saturday, followed by a candlelit procession into the dark church, a tradition that symbolizes the resurrection.
The Rev. Carolyn Hellerich, a senior pastor, said many of the church’s congregants are elderly or are otherwise considered within the high-risk populations vulnerable to the virus. The church temporarily shut down all its in-person services to stay in compliance with the “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order issued by Gov. Jay Inslee in March.
“Thankfully no one in our community has tested positive, but we are taking the shelter-in-place order very seriously,” Hellerich said. “Our church was fortunate in that we were already livestreaming our services, so that transition was easier for me.”
This year, Hellerich has shifted to online offerings, including sermons videotaped from her home, bulletins posted to the church’s website, and a “Coffeeshop Theology” Facebook group that allows anyone, regardless of background, to openly wrestle with questions of faith.
“It gives our parishioners an easy way to share their beliefs with others at a time when everyone is pretty stressed,” she said. “People have been grateful, especially those who are used to going to Bible studies.”
Hellerich said pastors are keeping in touch with people who don’t have internet with mail and phone calls. Still, she knows people miss the hugs and in-person prayers. Personally, she misses singing in a group.
But the coronavirus has served as a reminder for Hellerich that Easter for the first Christians wasn’t about candy, chicks and Easter bunnies.
“If you look back to the first Easter biblically, what the disciples were doing was hiding,” she said. “They were locked up, because they didn’t want to be crucified. It wasn’t a big celebration. They needed to wait, to be patient.”
Hellerich has been sharing Bible verses with congregants to remind them of the promise that God will always be there for them. A favorite is Romans 8.
“That chapter is all about how there is nothing that can happen in this life that will separate us from God,” Hellerich said. “What’s happening now is unusual, but it is temporary. For people of faith, this is not a time when we are worried about the eventual outcome.”
Hellerich has encouraged people to follow the Bible’s commandment of loving others as they would themselves. Right now, she said, that love is helping neighbors in need and staying home.
From death to life
Mark Grange, a senior pastor at Heights Church in Terrace Heights, said COVID-19 has brought into sharp relief another pandemic: increasing loneliness, separateness and sadness inflicting society as a whole.
“Things like this magnify what was already happening before,” he said. “But this pandemic has also taken us away from a Sunday service focus to an every day focus.”
Grange said early into the onset of the coronavirus, the church tried to connect people in need with resources through its online platforms. To his delight, he found that people were already helping others.
But Grange identified a separate need for his congregants: a safe place to unpack what they’re feeling and experiencing. One of the questions people have asked is: Where is God in all of this? Answering that question has not been easy, he said.
“We tell people that we serve a God who grieves alongside of us. When crisis comes and we lean on him, we come out stronger on the other side,” he said. “He does some of his best work in the struggle.”
Grange has been referring congregants to James 1:2-3. The verses talk about facing trials with faith in order to persevere. He’s also asking congregants to think about a series of questions: What am I learning from this? What am I supposed to be learning?
“Maybe it’s patience,” he said. “Maybe it’s about being more intentional.”
Grange also shares that he doesn’t believe the coronavirus is a punishment sent from on high, but rather a chance for people to use the changed circumstances as an opportunity to change themselves for the better. One of the worst things that could happen would be for people “to just try to get through it and go back to normal,” he said.
“This is a re-setting, a time we get to create healthier rhythms in our lives, to have conversations that are meaningful,” he said. “Something I always say is, ‘Don’t waste a crisis. Take advantage of it.’ I would hate, at the end of this, for people to go back to the self-absorbed, fast-paced life that is so prevalent in Western society.”
Easter teachings also hold good reminders for people about life, death and faith, Grange said.
“The beauty of the resurrection wasn’t that it was this one time that Jesus rose from the grave, but that he is continuing to rise,” he said. “He takes things that are dead, and he brings them back to life. In a crisis, sometimes things inside us die. But he will take what is lost, broken, and hurting in us and breathe new life into it.”
Be not afraid
The Rev. Msgr. John Ecker of St. Paul Cathedral in Yakima said the coronavirus has left some of his parishioners agitated and scared, but also looking for opportunities to come together and help each other.
St. Paul has been broadcasting and livestreaming services daily, in both English and Spanish, on Facebook, KIMA TV, and TV Azteca to help people stay strong in faith.
Eckert noted on Thursday that church members have been marking Lent, the 40-day period that starts on Ash Wednesday and leads up to Easter. Lent is a time of penance and an opportunity for people to revivify their faith.
He has reminded people of the season’s biblical progression of events, from Good Friday, when Jesus was crucified and died at Calvary, to Easter, when he was born again.
“I like to remind everyone that after every Good Friday, there’s an Easter Sunday,” he said. “Don’t give up. Have hope.”
Eckert’s other message for people: Do not be afraid.
The Bible has some variation of telling people to “fear not” 365 times — one for every day of the year. But nowhere in the Bible is that sentiment repeated more than directly following Jesus’ resurrection, Ecker said.
“When he appeared again to his disciples, that was his message, particularly after the resurrection,” Ecker said. “People of faith have a great advantage, because we have the knowledge that God is always with us. Even though we are isolated, and we have to be because of the virus, we are not alone.”
Pray, then trust
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has had fast days twice in the days leading up to Easter. The first fast happened on March 29. The second was on Good Friday. Church President Russell Nelson asked congregants to fast as a way to unite in faith and to pray for the pandemic to be controlled, caregivers to be protected, the economy to be strengthened and life to be normalized.
Bennett Packard, president of the Selah Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said members from other faiths also participated in the fasts.
“We believe that fasting and sincere prayer can and will result in the Lord’s blessing at this time, especially when the fasting and praying involves people of faith throughout the world,” Packard said.
Church members fast at least once each month as part of their regular worship. They are encouraged to donate the money they would have spent on meals to the church for “fast donations,” money that can be dispensed to members in times of need. That activity has taken on a bigger role given the pandemic, which has caused greater need than normal, Packard said.
Packard said church members continue to worship from their own homes. The coronavirus has halted in-person services each Sunday and opportunities to check in individually with church members in person. Much missionary work also is on hold.
Church leaders have sent spiritual messages via text to members daily. Packard said that for many members, he’s seen their focus on family and faith deepen.
“It is unique timing where at the time we are normally placing extra focus on Jesus Christ (Easter), we are in the middle of a pandemic where we absolutely must focus on him and his role in the salvation of all mankind,” he said in a written statement. “We honor him, we worship him, we love him, and we trust in him. Our charge, despite all our imperfections, is to strive to live like him.”