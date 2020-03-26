State, local and federal officials are working to provide assistance for businesses and their employees affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are some resources for employers and employees:

BUSINESSES

■ Stay-home order: The state and Yakima Health District have instructed all nonessential businesses to close to the public to limit the spread of the coronavirus. To check if your business is deemed essential, the state has a form: https://bit.ly/2QJvsnk. More information on which businesses are considered essential can be found at https://coronavirus.wa.gov/whats-open-and-closed/essential-business.

Businesses do not have to register on any list or have employees provide a letter or pass to conduct essential business and activities. Telework is encouraged wherever possible.

■ Business disaster loans: The Small Business Association is providing low-interest, long-term loans of up to $2 million for economic injury. The loan officer reviews credit and verifies losses. First disbursement is made within five days of closing. The loans can be used for a variety of reasons. Learn more at disasterloan.sba.gov/ela. Have your taxes from the past few years and your personal and business credit rating, among other paperwork from the state and federal governments. Check with your bank; the state has some options as well. Email Sarah.Truglio@wsbdc.org with questions.

■ Small business grants: Up to $5 million will be made available as micro-grants to small businesses across the state to help prevent permanent closure. A business must have been established for at least one year and have 10 or fewer employees. The grant process will be coordinated by the Washington State Department of Commerce. Locally, the Yakima County Development Association will oversee the process for Yakima County. Applications are expected to be available through Commerce or the Yakima Coming Development Association in the coming week. Visit the agency’s COVID-19 Information & Updates page or http://startup.choosewashingtonstate.com/links/crisis/covid-19-resources/ or the Yakima County Development Association’s coronavirus guide for businesses at https://www.chooseyakimavalley.com/covid19 .

■ Taxes: The Department of Revenue will also have authority to waive penalties and interest on certain late tax payments for things like property tax exemption renewals, excise tax interest on business and occupation taxes and real estate sales. The state will create payment plans on the amount businesses owe without filing tax liens in federal courts. This also means the suspension of enforcement actions such as forced collections by seizing bank accounts. These measures would be in force for at least 30 days. These actions are retroactive to Feb. 29, the date the governor initially declared a state of emergency.

Learn more at the Washington Department of Revenue’s page at https://dor.wa.gov/about/business-relief-during-covid-19-pandemic dedicated to business relief during the pandemic.

CORONAVIRUS The latest on what we know about the virus outbreak, the efforts to fight it, and what you need to know to keep you and your family safe. Click Here

WORKERS

For workers who have been laid off, many of the requirements for unemployment have been waived. Most recently, Gov. Jay Inslee made the job search requirement optional for those seeking unemployment benefits. Earlier, he announced a waiver of the one-week waiting period to receive unemployment insurance. The measures are retroactive for claims filed up to March 8, the day of the governor’s first emergency rule expanding unemployment insurance criteria to cover more workers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

■ Shared work: Provides an alternative to layoffs. Managers can reduce hours of employees up to 50% and employees collect partial unemployment. The help line number is 1-800-752-2500. Learn more at https://esd.wa.gov/SharedWork/eligibility.

■ Standby: Businesses can use this option when an employee will not be needed during a temporary closure, such as restaurants closing during the pandemic. When employees are placed on standby, they don’t have to do three job searches a week but may still collect unemployment benefits. They can be on standby for up to eight weeks. The employee calls the unemployment hotline and the employer is sent a form. Visit https://esd.wa.gov/unemployment for more information.

■ Partial unemployment: This is an option when the entire business is running at less than full time. Managers request partial status for their employees, and employees must work at least 16 hours a week. They must return to at least one week of full-time work within a four-month period. The claims center number is 1-800-318-6022. Call from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The call volume is high, so you may need to wait. You can also leave a message at esd.wa.gov.

■ Employment support services: WorkSource is a statewide partnership of state, local and nonprofit agencies and provides a variety of employment and training services to job seekers and employers in Washington, according to its website, WorkSourceWA.com.

WorkSource is closed for in-person customer service and is using a virtual-only customer service model until the science and health guidance related to the new coronavirus outbreak suggests it is safe to reopen for direct service.

Get more information and see some common questions and answers related to the new coronavirus pandemic at esd.wa.gov/newsroom/covid-19.