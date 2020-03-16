Yakima-area business owners said they are concerned about the financial impact of closures intended to stop the spread of the new coronavirus, but they are willing to do what it takes to keep people safe.

Gov. Jay Inslee on Monday ordered an end to sit-down service at restaurants and bars, along with the closure of entertainment and recreational facilities statewide as of 12:01 a.m. Tuesday. The closure will last at least two weeks. Grocery stores and pharmacies will remain open.

“Today we know we are doing this for a simple reason, to save lives of our loved ones in Washington,” Inslee said. “Hours count. It’s not that weeks count, hours count. So we need very strong measures to reduce the extent and pace of this infestation.”

As of Monday afternoon, Washington had 904 confirmed cases of the virus, more than twice as many as when Inslee first banned gatherings of 250 or more people, just five days earlier. There have been 48 deaths in Washington from the virus, according to the state Department of Health.

All theaters, gyms, fitness centers, museums, art galleries, tattoo parlors, barbershops, hair salons, nail salons, dance halls, youth sports, nontribal card dealers, bowling alleys, clubs and other recreational facilities are covered in the closure.

Tribal casinos are not subject to the ban, since Native American tribes have authority over those facilities.

Dine-in services aren’t allowed at restaurants, bars, coffee shops, wine and brew tasting venues through March 31. Restaurants can still offer takeout, delivery and drive-thru services.

Pharmacies, banks, gas stations, hardware stores, shipping centers and grocery stores can stay open, Inslee said. Businesses that remain open are expected to provide adequate cleaning and must implement social distancing measures.

The governor also revised his ban on events to prohibit gatherings of 50 or more people, and asked people age 60 and older and those with underlying health conditions to stay home.

“You need to self-isolate, starting right now,” he said. “This is not a legal statement by the governor, but it is as strong a recommendation as I can possibly make.”

Inslee, in his news conference Monday, noted Washingtonians made up 20% of the country’s confirmed coronavirus cases and he had a responsibility to make lifestyle changes to slow the spread.

“All of us have to recognize for the next several weeks that normal isn’t in the game plan,” he said.

Inslee said he expects a “vast majority” of businesses to comply with the shutdown order out of consideration for others. He added that it would be a crime to disobey the order and that the state could take legal action against any noncompliant business owners.

Yakima businesses

Several local cafe and restaurant owners said they will continue to serve the Yakima community while following the new state rules.

Ryan Low, owner of Essencia Artisan Bakery on North Third Street downtown, said the cafe will tentatively maintain its hours of operation, with call-in and outside orders welcome. Low said he’s also considering creating an outside kiosk where customers could place orders.

Maddie Hicks, co-owner of Collaboration Coffee on South First Street, said the cafe switched to carry-out orders only on Monday morning. Roasted coffee from Basalt Roasters is still available during business hours, which Hicks said will be updated on social media platforms. People can order bags online to brew at home, she said.

“The economic uncertainty facing so many of us is, of course, a source of concern,” she said. “But we are primarily focused on serving those we can safely and adapting to the changing needs of the community.”

Jacob Butler, marketing manager for Union Gap’s Valley Mall, said Monday the mall will stay open but has limited its operating hours.

Starting Tuesday, the mall will be open Mondays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and from noon to 6 p.m. Sundays, Butler said.

“Individual store hours may vary, and as this situation changes, so may our hours,” he said. Up-to-date hours will be posted online at www.shopatvalleymall.com.

Butler said the Valley Mall has doubled the amount of hand sanitizer stations in public areas and installed hands-free foot pulls and additional hand washing signage in its restrooms. Cleaning staff are sanitizing all doors, surfaces and children's rides more frequently, he added.

Staying healthy

Ken Schlieman, owner of Premier Fitness at Glenwood Square in Yakima, said the fitness center closed Monday.

“Having our doors open would be completely irresponsible,” he said. “But it’s going to impact our business for sure. We’re taking this day by day.”

Schlieman said the fitness center plans to post several daily workout videos on its website for paying members to encourage them to stay healthy and active, including Pilates, HIIT, and spin class videos. Schlieman said paying members are also welcome to borrow center equipment for their workouts. They just need to call to coordinate a time, he said.

“We really care about our people. They’re like family to us,” he said. “We’ll go to any length to help keep them healthy and moving.”

Jim Warmoth, owner of Volution Fitness, which has two locations in Yakima, said the gym also would be posting daily workout videos for its members.

“We want to keep people active,” he said. “We’ll be posting information about nutritional meals and exercises that people can do at home on our Facebook.”

Warmoth said members also can download the gym’s app, where they can access workouts.

“During these times, it can be helpful to have that consistency,” he said.

Colleen Adams-Schuppe, executive director of the Yakima Area Arboretum, encouraged people to get outside and take advantage of Yakima’s trail systems.

Adams-Schuppe said her staff are taking COVID-19 seriously; cleaning efforts have been increased and the Jewett Interpretive Center is open by appointment only.

But the Arboretum’s grounds are open for people’s enjoyment and mental health, she said.

“Yakima has so many wonderful outdoor spaces,” she said. “If you feel up to it, come out and take a walk, do a little bird watching, or hug a tree. You’ll feel better for it.”

For people who need an outlet from recommended social distancing protocols, Adams-Schuppe recommended a drive through the Yakima River Canyon, a bike ride along the Yakima Greenway or hikes through the arboretum or Cowiche Canyon Conservancy trails.

Helping hands

Leaders during Inslee’s Monday news conference encouraged people to do what they can to help local organizations stay afloat during the mandated March shutdowns.

One suggestion included not requesting refunds for canceled events.

Local suggestions included buying gift cards that people can use in the future.

“If people buy gift cards, that could help us get through this time,” Schlieman said.

The Associated Press and Seattle Times contributed to this article.