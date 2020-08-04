Lions Pool in Yakima will reopen Tuesday for lap swimming and water walking.
The indoor pool at 509 W. Pine St. has been closed since March as part of restrictions aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19. The Yakima Health District announced changes to some of Yakima County’s modified Phase 1 restrictions, allowing pools to reopen with limited capacity.
“With Yakima County now in Modified Phase 1 we are so excited to be able to open Lions Pool to the community,” Parks and Recreation Manager Ken Wilkinson said in a statement. “We ask for the public’s patience and cooperation as we open the pool with social-distancing requirements.”
Swim lessons, recreational swimming and rentals will not be offered at this time, and the number of people allowed into the facility at one time will be limited to 35 people, according to a news release from the city.
People need to stay 6 feet apart from others, and refrain from congregating in the pool area, lobby or parking lot. Any Lions Pool employee who is sick will not be allowed to work. Community members are asked to stay home if they are sick or feeling ill.
Lions Pool can be reached at 575-6046. Visit https://yakimaparks.com/aquatics/ for more about city aquatic programs and protocols for opening Lions Pool.
YMCA Rotary Aquatics Center
The Yakima YMCA Rotary Aquatics Center is scheduled to open Wednesday, also at limited capacity, Executive Director Bob Romero said Monday.
The delay allowed the center to return aquatics staff, provide training required under pandemic protocols, and make adjustments to allow for enhanced cleaning and social distancing.
“Compliance with all of the new laws and rules make this more complex than just opening our doors and resuming swimming,” he said. “Please understand that we will be operating under different conditions and protocols that will require all of us to make some adjustments.”
The center only will be open for lap swimming and water walking. Lap swimming will only be available to those who are YMCA members or who hold monthly swim passes. Reservations are required and can be made online at the aquatics center’s website, preferably a day or two in advance of the desired swim date.
People should arrive at the center no more than 10 minutes before their scheduled swim session and should come prepared to swim, Romero said. The center’s lobby, locker rooms, sauna and hot tub will remain closed. Restrooms will be available, but not for changing, he added.
Selah
The Selah Aquatics Center reopened Saturday for lap swimming, water walking and lazy river walking. Those interested have to reserve a spot on the center’s website.
According to the center’s Facebook page, capacity will be limited to 12 people maximum, with eight spots open for lap swimming, and two spots each for water walking and lazy river walking. The aquatics center also hopes to offer group swim lessons, limited to five people or less, starting Aug. 10. People can sign up on the center’s website starting Tuesday.
This story will be updated.