As the state assesses whether to ease stay-at-home orders put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic, Washington health officials are using data to guide their decisions.
But the data point described by Gov. Jay Inslee as “the best synopsis” of them all is not yet being measured in most of Washington — including Yakima County, where public health experts say it could look quite different than other parts of the state.
Data to watch
On Wednesday, Inslee announced a detailed dashboard showing what the state was monitoring as it gauged whether to lift “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” orders.
Five main categories are being taken into account, he said: COVID-19 disease activity, the readiness of hospitals and health care workers, testing availability, the ability to trace who has been in contact with those newly infected and the risk the virus poses to vulnerable populations.
“It’s a combination of numbers that really give you confidence or lack of confidence,” Inslee said in a conference call with Yakima Herald-Republic’s editorial board last week. “The best synopsis of these is what’s called the R-naught number.”
The R-naught (R0)
R-naught is the number of new cases caused by each COVID-19 infection. If the number is over 1, it means the spread is growing. At 1, it’s consistent. At 0, there is no spread.
The number is not something the Yakima Health District is tracking, said spokeswoman Lilian Bravo.
While the state Department of Health is tracking R-naught, it’s only doing so in the Puget Sound Area. It’s receiving help from the Institute for Disease Modeling, a Bellevue-based research firm.
According to IDM, the R-naught number in King County has declined from 3 — meaning each infected person in turn infects three other individuals — in early March to around 1 as of April 4.
That’s a big improvement. But public health experts say there’s still a long way to go.
State Health Secretary John Weisman said no one expects that number to get to 0. But 0.8 or 0.5 would be a good goal. That would provide more of a buffer so that when social interactions increase again, it might be possible to prevent accelerated spread of the virus, he said.
Non-translatable data
The R-naught level in King County is not translatable to the rest of the state, however.
IDM’s principle research scientist, Dr. Mike Famulare, said the firm hopes to collaborate with the state to provide detailed perspective like that in King County elsewhere in Washington. He said in addition to looking at county-level transmission, this could explore how the coronavirus spreads in particular settings or subgroups of the population.
“I do think that we will likely find associations with continued transmissions and who is more likely to be going to work,” he said, adding that the differences in job profiles from King County to Yakima County, for example, would help inform different risks in each community.
On Wednesday, Inslee said state officials are considering whether some regions of the state could re-open before others, although no final decision has been made.
Yakima circumstances
In Yakima County, 63% of jobs are in essential industries like agriculture, health care and wholesale trade, according to job figures from the first quarter of 2018 provided by the Yakima County Development Association. This compares to 54% statewide.
The high portion of essential workers has been highlighted as a primary cause for the county having more than double the rate of infection of the state, while maintaining a similar testing rate for the virus.
As of Sunday, Yakima County had tested 2.33% of the local population, compared to 2.5% statewide or 2.4% in King County, state Department of Health data shows. Of those tested, 18% in Yakima County were confirmed positive for COVID-19, compared to 7.6% statewide.
In the conference call last week, Inslee said the R-naught number, in turn, was “probably higher than 1 in Yakima.”
Where and how?
To continue diminishing virus transmission in the state, public health experts say it’s important to know where and how infections are happening. This could guide new and specific mitigation efforts.
But it requires more widespread testing, as well as contact tracing — interviewing those infected to find out how and when they may have become infected as well as learning who they have come into contact with so individuals can be quarantined.
State officials say they are working to acquire more testing supplies, which they say requires federal support.
Contact tracing is already being done in Yakima County, according to Bravo of the Yakima Health District.
By mid-May, the state expects to have 1,500 volunteers and National Guardsmen trained and working in contact tracing statewide, with individuals sent to support counties on the ground.
That should mean more support in Yakima County, according to the governor.
“Anyplace with more infections will need more contact tracing, so yes, those places will clearly be priorities and that should include Yakima, given their current experience,” Inslee said.