Of those 225 have died, including one new death reported Friday, and 10,189 are considered to have recovered. The number of people hospitalized with the virus remained steady Friday at 17, with one intubated.

With Friday's update, the county's total since mid-March is now 11,597 people who have tested positive.

The Yakima Health District on Friday reported 34 new COVID-19 cases in Yakima County, making it 13 straight days with fewer than 50. In June and July the daily count was frequently in triple digits.

Testing recommendations the same

The Yakima Health District on Friday reaffirmed its COVID-19 testing guidelines, including the recommendation that anyone who's come into close contact with someone who has tested positive get tested themselves.

The district issued the statement after the federal Centers for Disease Control earlier this week had said it wasn't necessary for asymptomatic people to be tested even if they'd had such contact.

“Through the hard work of the community, we continue to see progress in our efforts to reduce COVID-19 transmission," district health officer Dr. Teresa Everson said in the statement. "An important component of our progress has been our ability to quickly identify COVID-19 patients through widespread testing.

"Our recommendation continues to be that everyone with symptoms and close contacts of confirmed cases get tested within 24 hours. We are also recommending that anyone who feels they are at risk of exposure get tested as well.”

Up-to-date information on testing is available at to the Yakima Health District’s website, www.yakimacounty.us/2264/Health-District, or by phone at 211.