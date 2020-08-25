Late Monday morning, Sid Smith parked at the Yakima Central Library, donned his face mask and walked up to a folding table near the front doors.
His book, “Deacon King Kong” by James McBride, was waiting for him there in a white paper bag, placed on the table minutes earlier by library assistant Linda Onustack. It was a beautiful morning and Smith could check out library books again. He was happy.
“It’s not as hard as I thought it would be,” said Smith, who scheduled pickup for 11:15 a.m. He called Onustack shortly before he left home. She kept watch for his green Volvo and took the book out when he arrived. He waited in his car until Onustack, who also wore a face mask, headed back inside.
That is the new routine for library patrons checking out books during the coronavirus pandemic. Contact-free curbside pickup of library materials began Monday at Yakima Valley Libraries branches, an option recently added to Yakima County’s Roadmap to Recovery.
Patrons can request library materials by phone or online and receive notifications when the materials are ready. They can choose a day and time to pick up items by calling or through the online appointment scheduling system, with library staff strongly suggesting they go online.
“It makes it easier for us, too,” Onustack said.
Smith was the third person to use the curbside pickup Monday at the central library at 102 N. Third St. The others arrived right around 10 a.m., the earliest it was available. Another woman peeked inside, wondering if it was open. Onustack cracked open a front door to tell her it wasn’t.
Yakima County remains in a modified Phase 1 of Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s four-phase Safe Start reopening plan. Libraries can’t open to patrons until Phase 3, assistant branch manager Heather Campbell said. The state has paused counties moving to new phases but has allowed Yakima County to add more activity, like curbside library services and outside patios at wineries, breweries and bars.
Officials with the Yakima Health District have been in regular contact with state Department of Health leaders to revise Yakima County’s Roadmap to Recovery. To offer contact-free pickup, library officials had to complete requirements outlined in Phase 2 of the Safe Start plan.
Those guidelines require library staff to maintain 6 feet of distance between themselves and library patrons, wear face coverings, increase sanitation and seal, store and quarantine all items returned to the library before they can be recirculated.
Yakima libraries have been closed since March because of coronavirus restrictions. In recent months, more people have been asking when they could check out books.
Last week, library staff filled requests for patrons who had materials on hold before the libraries closed. There were 66 pickups last week for the Yakima Central Library alone, Campbell said.
“There’s 300 pending holds right now that people have requested at our (branch) and other branches,” Campbell said.
Curbside pickup days and times vary among branches, she added.
Smith saved $28 by not buying “Deacon King Kong,” according to a flyer with his book. He was glad he didn’t have to spend the money, but also pleased he could check out books again.
“I’m very happy to support the library,” he said.