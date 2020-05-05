TOPPENISH, Wash. — Legends Casino Hotel is extending its closure another two weeks — at least.
The resort was scheduled to open this week, but management and the Yakama Nation chose instead to extend the closure through May 18.
“The Yakama Nation and Legends Casino Hotel management continue to be dedicated to supporting the health and safety of team members, our communities and our neighbors,” a joint news release from the tribal government and the casino said. “We are still following guidelines from the (national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) as well as local and state authorities and will share information on Legends Hotel reopening once it becomes available.”
Tribal governments have sovereign decision making on their lands, so they determine health closures, not the state.
Tribal leaders and Legends management closed the hotel on March 18, until March 31 when conditions would be evaluated. The closure was extended through May 4, when the state's stay-home order was to have been lifted.
Gov. Inslee has since extended the stay-home order until May 31 as the state goes through a phased reopening of the economy.
Tribal Chairman Delano J. Saluskin said Friday that the tribal government’s stay-home order would remain in effect until the disease was under control on the Lower Valley reservation, regardless of the state’s orders.