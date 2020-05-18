Legends Casino Hotel has pushed back its opening date to June 7, according to a joint statement from the casino and the Yakama Nation government.
Originally, the casino had set Monday as its opening date, but as the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise, tribal officials and casino management pushed the opening date to June after consulting with health experts.
A task force is working on a reopening plan that includes such things as proper social distancing and providing personal protective equipment for employees, according to the casino management and tribal government.
The casino has been closed since March 18 due to the coronavirus pandemic. It employs 800 people.