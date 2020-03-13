TOPPENISH — Legends Casino Hotel will close from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday starting next week due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Representatives of the Yakama Nation-owned casino’s management team said they have begun additional cleaning on surfaces people touch and have installed additional hand-sanitizer dispensers. The casino has posted signs reminding people about the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus.
The closures will allow the casino staff to perform additional deep cleaning on the building, General Manager Letisha Peterson said in a statement issued by the casino. Additionally, the casino’s buffet will close from 2 to 4 p.m. daily for deep cleaning.
Without giving specifics, Peterson said the casino has seen a decline in the number of guests, and expects to see fewer people coming in.
“Entertainment venues, hotels and casinos around the country are reporting the same, particularly those — like us — that largely cater to guests age 60 and over,” Peterson said in the statement. “Our guests and their families are taking precautions, and we understand that.”
In addition to the cleaning measures, seating in the buffet and food court will be arranged to maintain proper social distancing, Peterson said, and buffet food will be served by staff.
She encouraged people to check the casino’s website, https://legendscasino.com, for updates and more details.