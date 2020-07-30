Legends Casino Hotel plans to reopen on Aug. 13 under limited hours and capacity, the Yakama Nation announced Thursday.
The casino on Fort Road just west of Toppenish will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily and will operate at 50% guest capacity, according to the reopening plan.
The hotel also will operate at 50% capacity. The swimming pool and fitness center will be open with limited hours and availability.
The poker and cultural rooms and the buffet will remain closed. Other food vendors will be open.
All guests will have temperature checks before entering. Everyone will be required to wear face masks and adhere to the minimum 6-foot distancing standards.
The casino will reopen as a smoke-free facility. Designated smoking areas will be available outside. Valet and parking lot shuttles have been temporarily suspended.
The Yakama Nation, while supportive of state and local coronavirus restrictions, has sovereign decision-making authority on tribal lands, a news release said.
About 800 people are employed by the hotel and casino, and they were placed on standby status on April 9 because of closures designed to limit the spread of COVID-19.
"That gave us the flexibility to continue to provide health care benefits for our team members while allowing them to apply for unemployment,” General Manager Letisha Peterson said in a statement. “That also gave us the ability to bring each one of them back with a phone call, and that’s exactly what we started doing this week.”
More information about the casino’s reopening plan can be found online at https://legendscasino.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Guest-Reopening-Guidelines.pdf