TOPPENISH, Wash. — Legends Casino Hotel has indefinitely extended its pandemic closure as staff members take steps to prepare for an eventual reopening.
Among the steps being taken are installing plexiglass shields to provide distancing between customers and employees, and social distancing markers on the floor, according to a news release from the hotel and the Yakama Nation.
“We’re preparing now to ensure we can move to swiftly reopen and welcome guests back to the property when health officials in collaboration with our team determine it is time,” the release said.
The casino, which employs 800 people, has been closed since March 18 due to the coronavirus pandemic.