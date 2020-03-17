TOPPENISH, Wash. — Legends Casino Hotel will close through at least March 31 due to the COVID-19 outbreak, casino management and the Yakama Nation announced Tuesday.
The tribal casino, located outside Toppenish, will close at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from the casino.
“The Yakama Nation and Legends Casino Hotel have been in constant communication with local, state and national health officials,” Yakama Nation Chairman Delano Saluskin was quoted as saying in the release. “Each step we’ve made — including the upcoming closure — has been for the health and safety of our guests, team members and their families. We understand and regret the impact this will have on both our team members and the community.”
Casino employees will paid during the closure, which will run through March 31, at which time it will be re-evaluated, the release said.
Earlier, the casino management announced that it would be closing three nights a week to allow staff to deep-clean the resort.
Updates on the situation will be available at http://legendscasino.com. People may also call 877-726-6311 for information.