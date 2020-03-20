Yakima County had 10 confirmed/presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 as of Friday. Of those cases, four are between the ages of 30 and 50, and six are over 60, according to the Yakima Health District.

Four of those cases were tied to a Moxee square dancing center, and one of the 10 traveled out of state. One is a worker at Children’s Village who had limited contact with patients (possible exposure from March 9-11), and one was an employee at Generations OB/Gyn clinic (possible exposure from March 8-12). The health department hasn’t provided information on the other cases.

Kittitas County has four cases as of Friday and Klickitat County has two.

Other developments

Telephone town hall on Saturday aimed at seniors: State officials will participate in a statewide coronavirus telephonic town hall meeting Saturday morning sponsored by AARP. Gov. Jay Inslee, Attorney General Bob Ferguson and Secretary of Health John Wiesman will discuss what older adults and their caregivers can do. The teleconference will begin at 9:50 a.m. and run through 11:20 a.m. Community members can call in at 1-855-962-1240.

Grocery store precautions: Safeway stores statewide are taking extra steps to protect employees and customers, including changing store hours to 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily to allow eight hours to clean, offering expanded hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays for senior citizens and other vulnerable people to shop. Workers are installing plexiglass barriers at checkout stands to provide a barrier between employees and customers, according to a company news release.

Scam watch: The U.S. Attorney for Eastern Washington warns residents to be wary of scammers capitalizing on the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a news release, U.S. Attorney Bill Hyslop outlined some common scams occurring around the nation as people cope with the outbreak: people hawking “cures” for the disease, “phishing” emails purporting to be from the National Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or the World Health Organization, and malware hidden in apps that claim to track the spread of the virus.

“The public should remain vigilant during this time,” Hyslop said in the news release. “Citizens should not click on computer links from sources they do not know and should be aware when it comes to donations, whether through charities or crowdfunding sites. No one should be allowed to be rushed by another person into making a donation or decision.

“If someone wants money in cash, by gift card or by wiring, don’t do it.”