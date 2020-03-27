Two organizations and several volunteer groups on Friday began delivering groceries and other supplies to vulnerable populations impacted by COVID-19 in Klickitat County.

Emergency Operations Center and the Washington Gorge Action Programs, along with other volunteer groups, are making deliveries to those in quarantine or isolation a well as those considered high risk, vulnerable populations, according a Klickitat County Emergency Management news release.

The Centers for Disease Control defines vulnerable populations as anyone who has difficulty communicating, accessing medical care, maintaining independence, lacks transportation or has serious underlying health conditions and is at high risk for complications from COVID-19 exposure.

Stores participating are Goldendale Market Fresh at 622 E Broadway St. and Holcomb’s Sentry at 320 S. Columbus Ave., both in Goldendale.

Those who meet vulnerable population criteria or are in isolation or quarantined after testing positive for COVID-19 can access delivery service by contacting the Washington Gorge Action Programs call center at 509-493-2662 or 800-755-1192.

The call center will work with callers to connect them to the store that can best serve them and organize delivery service.

Other stores wanting to participate can do so by emailing KlickitatEOCLiaison@gmail.com.

When ordering groceries, inform the call center of special circumstances such as gates or dogs.

Delivery personnel are first responders from various fire, sheriff and search and rescue departments. They will be wearing identifying clothing such as vests and will maintain social distancing rules by leaving groceries and supplies at doorsteps.

Call center hours will be weekdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with delivery service between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.