Kiwanis Club of West Valley-Yakima cancels 2021 Community Crab Feed

Members of the Kiwanis Club of West Valley-Yakima have canceled their annual Community Crab Feed scheduled for January.
"Our members made a difficult decision last week to cancel our signature fundraising event, which has been an annual tradition for more than 65 years," Don Young, club president, said in a news release. "Given mounting COVID-19 concerns and the recent restrictions by the governor, we must ensure the health of our members, volunteers and the hundreds of community members who attend each year."
The club plans to continue its Community Crab Feed tradition in 2022, the release said. It will hold its annual golf tournament in 2021 to raise funds for youth-oriented projects.
Members continue to meet virtually, fund community projects and invite others who want to serve others with an emphasis on youth and children to join Kiwanis. For more information, visit the Kiwanis Club of West Valley-Yakima website.