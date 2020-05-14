The state Department of Health, for now, will not extend a variance that would allow Kittitas County to resume additional business and social activities, county officials said Wednesday.
The application remains on hold, which means the county won’t have to submit a new application.
The county is one of 10 smaller counties that could apply for a variance to re-open businesses early under the state's four-step reopening plan. The county applied for a variance 10 days ago but now is focused on responding to an outbreak at Twin City Foods, a frozen vegetable plant in Ellensburg, that emerged late last week.
Before the outbreak, Kittitas County had 15 cases, and all 15 patients had recovered.
As of 11 a.m. Thursday, the county had 44 confirmed COVID-19 cases. All new cases are from Twin City Foods employees or their family members.
The county will not have to submit a new application, officials said in a news release Wednesday. If the application was denied, the county would have to resubmit an application and would have to wait to reapply until they have had three weeks with no new COVID-19 cases.
County officials have maintained that their focus is to show state health officials that they could quickly respond to outbreaks that may occur when the county can resume some business and social activity.
The state Department of Health has extended variances to eight counties. Those counties are now in Phase 2 of the state’s four-phase reopening plan. In this phase, all construction activity can resume, retail and restaurants can allow customers with restrictions and pet groomers, salons and barbers can reopen. Professional and office-based businesses, real estate and cleaning businesses can also reopen. People can also gather with five or fewer people outside their household.
Initially, a variance was limited to counties of fewer than 75,000 residents with no COVID-19 cases in the last three weeks.
However, the state has since expanded its criteria to include counties with fewer than 75,000 people with some COVID-19 activity. Those counties could be eligible to enter Phase 2 if they show they have adequate local hospital bed capacity and enough personal protection equipment for health care workers.