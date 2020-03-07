A 67-year-old Kittitas County woman has tested positive for COVID-19, health officials said.
The woman was seen at a local clinic and a test came back presumptive positive from the University of Washington, according to a news release from Kittitas County Public Health Department. Officials said a formal confirmation is pending from the state Department of Health.
The woman is isolated at home, and health care workers who had contact with her were asked to self-isolate themselves.
It is the first case in Kittitas County, and the second east of the Cascades, according to state health department data.
Officials say the number of deaths linked to coronavirus in Washington state has reached 16. The Department of Health released the updated number Saturday, saying there are now 102 COVID-19 cases across the state.
The bulk of them remain in King County, where 15 of the deaths have been reported. Cases also have been reported in Jefferson, Pierce, Grant and Clark counties.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.