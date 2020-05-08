Kittitas County’s efforts to reopen businesses are on pause because of a new coronavirus case, but officials hope their response will help strengthen their argument with the state.
The latest confirmed case of COVID-19 is an employee at Twin City Foods Inc., a frozen vegetable plant in Ellensburg, the county’s public health officials said in a news release Friday. It’s the first reported case in the county since mid-April, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 16. Other than the new case, other COVID-19 patients have recovered, county public health officials said.
Kittitas County was one of 10 counties statewide that could apply to move through the governor’s four-step re-opening plan early because its population is under 75,000 people and it had no new confirmed cases for three weeks.
Columbia, Ferry, Garfield, Lincoln and Pend Oreille counties were approved on Friday. The state put Kittitas County’s plan on hold for now, but said the application was strong.
Detailed plan
Kittitas County’s 72-page plan offers a detailed look at what it might take to reopen businesses elsewhere in the state. It covers how the county would respond to coronavirus outbreaks that would arise as business and social activity increased.
“We anticipate seeing an increase in cases once we enter Phase 2, and we are prepared to respond through immediate identification, isolation and suppression,” county health officials wrote in its application. “Thank you for the opportunity to show you how we plan to do so.”
Health officials said they put the plan to work when the new case appeared.
“Our application for variance outlined exactly how we would respond to a situation like this, so that’s what we’re doing today,” said Tristen Lamb, public health director, in the news release. “We have the opportunity to show that our community and our public health system can respond immediately to identify, isolate, and suppress a COVID-19 outbreak in our county. This only makes our application stronger.”
Rapid response
In Kittitas County’s application, officials wrote about a rapid response outbreak team that would launch within 12 hours of any report of a positive COVID-19 case.
Indeed, within a day of learning about the new case, the county’s incident management team, or IMT, in collaboration with Twin City Foods, set up a drive-thru testing site for employees Friday morning.
The Stanwood-based company agreed to close the facility immediately and to do a deep cleaning, officials said in a news release Friday afternoon. Incident management team officials will do a walk-through of the plant to ensure the company has protocols in place to resume operations.
By Friday afternoon, the team collected 158 testing samples, the most significant testing effort in Kittitas County to date. Previously, the most tests given in the county in one day was 37 on March 13, according to figures outlined in the county’s application.
The total number of tests done Friday is likely higher than 158. Additional tests were done at the county’s other testing facilities, said Kasey Knutson, spokeswoman for the Kittitas County Public Health Department.
Employees were told to self-isolate until test results were returned.
Plan still pending with state
The IMT notified the state Department of Health Thursday afternoon regarding the confirmed case and to inquire about the status of the county’s variance application.
John Wiesman, the state’s Secretary of Health, was impressed with Kittitas County’s response and the application, said Jessica Baggett, lead public information officer for the state’s COVID-19 response team.
However, Wiesman felt it was best to pause before deciding on the county’s application, she said.
“It is prudent we do not make a final decision until we have more information,” she said. “The Kittitas County application was strong, and their leadership took exactly the right step to notify the state of this potential outbreak.”
Fast-track applications from Skamania and Wahkiakum counties, along with Kittitas, remain under review. Most of the state is expected to reach Phase 2 around June 1.
Under Phase 2, gatherings of five or fewer people outside one’s household would be allowed per week. Several businesses, some with restrictions, would be allowed to resume operation including real estate, hair and nail salons, pet groomers and restaurants.