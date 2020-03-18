Responding to a possible exposure of COVID-19 at an elementary school in Ellensburg, Kittitas County health officials are asking the public to remain home in what is called shelter in place.
The county is experiencing community spread, meaning health officials believe the virus has spread beyond their present knowledge of confirmed cases. The health department recommended community members shelter in place on Wednesday afternoon.
A shelter in place is similar to self-quarantine. The exception is being able to leave the house to get groceries or supplies if needed, said Kittitas County Public Health Department spokeswoman Kasey Knutson.
Exposure occurred March 11 at Lincoln Elementary School in Ellensburg, she said.
Kittitas County has four confirmed cases of COVID-19, but health officials worry the number may be much higher, Knutson said.
Students and staff at the school have been asked to self-quarantine through March 25, she said.
“This is unnerving to people,” Knutson said. “There is a range of emotional response from the public.”
