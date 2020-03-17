YAKIMA, Wash. — Jury trials in Yakima County have been suspended for the remainder of the month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
An order signed Monday by Judge David Elofson, the court’s presiding judge, and Richard Bartheld, the acting presiding judge, also suspends mental health and drug court proceedings, as well as hearings to monitor the progress of criminal cases.
The ban on jury trials applies to both civil and criminal proceedings, the order said.
Similar restrictions are in place for the county’s District Court as well. Juvenile courts will continue to operate, but parties are encouraged to attend by phone, the order said.
The delay will be excluded from calculations for ensuring speedy trials, the order said.
The court expects to resume normal operations April 3.