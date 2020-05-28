A judge has tossed out an effort to remove Yakima City Councilman Jason White from his seat.
Following a two-hour Wednesday hearing, Judge Bruce A. Spanner ruled there was not enough evidence against White in a recall petition that had been submitted to the Yakima County Auditor's Office on April 17 by Yakima attorney Liz Hallock and petitioner David Briggs.
The petition won’t move to the signature gathering stage and White — whose term is set to expire on Dec. 31, 2021 — will continue as the District 2 councilman.
White made headlines in April when his personal Facebook posts disparaged community members and encouraged residents to take action counter to that recommended by health officials during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In part, White alleged in online posts that the virus does not affect those with healthy immune systems and people should only avoid going out if they are symptomatic. He also said people should take off their masks and get back to work. His statements run counter to information provided by the Washington Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Hallock said White's advice constituted “malfeasance, misfeasance, and a violation of his oath of office.”
The judge ruled that the posts did not violate White’s oath of office. Hallock said she will appeal the decision.
White’s attorney Zach Stambaugh said the judge made the right call.
“The judge did an excellent job of applying the law,” Stambaugh said. “It is good to see that free speech still matters and that the court still recognizes that elected officials represent their voters, and not other elected officials.”
Yakima city spokesman Randy Beehler previously said the state has high bar when it comes to removing elected officials for misfeasance. Beehler said he was not aware of a recall of an elected official in the city’s history.
This story will be updated.