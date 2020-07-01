An intensive care nurse on the front lines of treating COVID-19 patients at Virginia Mason Memorial hospital said the work is exhausting. But when patients recover and can go home safely to their loved ones, the 16- to 20-hour shifts, the physical and emotional exhaustion, and the risk of exposure are worth it.
Jennylyn Pace, who has served as a critical care nurse for eight years and has worked at Virginia Mason Memorial since 2019, has watched her fellow nurses isolate from their spouses and children to minimize their families’ risk of exposure.
She’s held an iPad while a dying patient said goodbye to family members, who weren’t allowed into the hospital in the early days of the pandemic.
She’s had to stand by, socially distanced, when a family member wanted to give her a hug of gratitude for doing everything she could for the patient who didn’t make it.
“I’ve been a critical care nurse for eight years now, and I still cry whenever a patient dies,” she said. “Since COVID, I have been crying a lot more.”
Despite the emotionally taxing work, Pace said seeing people recover — and knowing she helped — gives her the strength to continue.
“It’s not happening enough. But it is happening, and it’s wonderful when it does,” she said. “It is so good for us to see. It is so good for our souls.”
Pace shared her experiences as a front-line nurse during an online news conference Tuesday, which also included updates from Virginia Mason Memorial staff about hospital capacity and how community members can help.
The toll of COVID-19
Pace said the first weeks of the pandemic were the hardest. As the weeks have progressed, she’s saddened that new hospital procedures for critically ill COVID-19 patients have become “normal.”
Some people continue to doubt the reality of the virus or the importance of taking preventative measures, such as wearing masks and social distancing. Pace, who took some time off work recently, acknowledged that life outside the hospital’s doors does seem like a different world. But the sunshine and cheer of summer don’t diminish that Yakima County has now topped 7,000 coronavirus cases and more than 100 deaths: grim realities that waited for Pace when she returned to work.
“It hit me like a bus when I walked back through those hospital doors,” she said. “People are dying from this.”
Pace said another challenge for nurses has been preserving patients’ dignity, particularly when they die from COVID-19. Pace said nurses have to spray and cover the faces of the deceased with a special aerosol and then with washcloths to minimize the risk of exposure to those who will transport the deceased.
The average COVID-19 hospital stay can be weeks, rather than an overall average hospital stay of about four days. Patients often require constant monitoring.
Pace said an experienced nurse can safely handle about two patients on ventilators. The hospital has averaged 11 to 14 patients a day on ventilators in recent weeks. Nurses stay with critically ill COVID patients constantly to minimize the amount of personal protective equipment they need to use during a shift and to get patients stabilized.
Pace said caring for COVID-19 patients can be challenging physically. Staff have to maneuver around IV lines and equipment in cramped spaces during their shifts while wearing full personal protective equipment.
“It’s hard. We’re all tired,” she said. “(But) I always keep a positive attitude and think, ‘We can do this.’ This is what we were trained to do.”
Dr. Tanny Davenport, the chief of quality and safety at Virginia Mason Memorial, said challenges with hospital capacity remain despite Yakima’s case counts starting to decline in recent days.
The county’s peak period to date put 50 COVID-19 positive patients in the hospital’s care. While the hospital was down to 37 COVID-positive patients on Monday, of whom 14 were on ventilators, Davenport said a second surge is possible.
He added that the hospital has needed to transfer patients daily — the record was 17 people in one day — due to stretched capacity. Staff make those decisions on a shift-by-shift basis, when they evaluate the beds available, emergency room need and staffing levels.
Davenport said the hospital has seen a bump in COVID-19 patients about 10 days after every major holiday. With the Fourth of July coming up, he asked that people not be lured into a false sense of security and reminded people to wear masks and social distance.
“We’re not out of this yet,” he said.
Wear masks and social distance
Pace said she’s taken up running to cope with the stress and daily toll of the pandemic.
She’s also been inspired by the dedication of her co-workers. The hospital employs some nurses who are older, immunocompromised, or have underlying health conditions; those nurses have continued to report to work every day, Pace said.
Pace encouraged those who doubt the virus’s reality to still follow recommendations by social distancing and wearing masks. She said surgical staff and health care workers have worn masks for centuries to prevent the spread of disease. She added that only two of the hospital’s critical care nurses have contracted the virus so far.
“We are doing something right by physically distancing and wearing masks,” she said. “That most of our staff have remained healthy shows it’s effective.”
Davenport repeated that only two of the hospital’s critical care nurses have tested positive for COVID-19, despite more than 30,000 interactions with patients who tested positive.
Carole Peet, the hospital’s CEO, emphasized that wearing a mask helps protect other people from contracting the virus. She thanked those in the community who are choosing to wear masks when out in public, a number that has almost doubled since Memorial Day weekend, according to Yakima Health District survey data.
“We want to thank the community. They have been overly supportive,” Peet said. “The No. 1 thing the community can do: Is continue to socially distance and wear masks.”