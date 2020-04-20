Since the first coronavirus case was reported in Yakima County, the Yakima Health District has taken a much more visible role in our daily lives.
It is the health district that issues the daily report of how many new COVID-19 cases have been reported, as well as advice on how to prevent the illness’ spread. And Lilian Bravo, the department’s director of public health partnerships, is a fixture with her twice-weekly broadcasts on the county’s response to the pandemic.
The district issued a stay-home order for Yakima County a day before before Gov. Jay Inslee announced one for the state.
The district was born out of a smaller but equally serious epidemic that swept through the Yakima Valley.
It was 1910, 15 years after North Yakima was established to serve as the Northern Pacific Railway’s depot in the Valley. The population was 41,709 and there was a serious problem: People were coming down with typhoid fever in large numbers.
Transmitted by a variant of salmonella bacteria, typhoid fever was a disease the county had battled before, and by 1909, when the number of cases dropped to 65, from 300 in 1904, officials and business leaders were confident the community had beaten the disease.
But in 1910, it rebounded vigorously, with 28 cases reported in July alone. That year, 62 people died, putting the death rate at 200 per 100,000 people, about five times the national average.
Yakima’s business leaders, particularly the North Yakima Commercial Club, were reluctant at first to acknowledge the problem. Their reasoning probably echoes some of today’s objections to efforts to contain the coronavirus: It was bad for business. Specifically, Yakima’s early 20th century business leaders feared that if word of typhoid fever got out, few people would be interested in moving in and establishing businesses in the area.
But by the summer of 1910, the business community realized something had to be done, particularly after Frank Bayne, owner of a women’s clothing store, and another prominent businessman died within days of each other from the disease, which causes high fevers, diarrhea and delirium.
Initial steps
Yakima’s City Council turned to U.S. Surgeon General Walter Wyman for help. Wyman instead passed the matter on to the state Board of Health, which conducted a three-month study. It found that unsanitary conditions in the city and its surroundings were contributing to the epidemic.
Health officials advised the city to ban cesspools and require that all open toilets be cleaned and fly-proofed, as the insects could easily spread typhoid. They recommended a health department be created to track diseases.
In January 1911, the city hired Dr. Thomas Tetreau as health officer, and he tried to implement some of the reforms, such as pushing residents to clean up garbage and citing those who continued to flout the health code. But he met with resistance, as people were not willing to accept responsibility for spreading disease.
Tetreau was also seen as an outsider with what was described as a “severe disposition,” characteristics that did not endear him to the people he was trying to serve.
His efforts did reduce the spread of typhoid for a while, but another epidemic hit, killing five people. A “citizens health board” with representatives of various civic organizations again demanded the government investigate what was going on and fix it. This time, when city officials asked for help from the U.S. Public Health Service, Wyman agreed to send someone in as an adviser.
More help arrives
Dr. Leslie Lumsden , an epidemiologist with the Marine Health Service, was well qualified for the job of cleaning up Yakima. Already a recognized expert on rural sanitation, Lumsden was part of a team that researched a typhoid fever outbreak in Washington, D.C.
Lumsden believed typhoid fever had to be attacked on two fronts. One was obvious — improving sanitation. The other was public relations to get people on board with the needed changes.
Surveying the situation in Yakima, Lumsden found a sanitary system that had not kept pace with the area’s growth. Well water was allowed to mix with runoff from outhouses and cesspools — he counted 800 unsanitary outdoor toilets and 200 unacceptable cesspools — polluting drinking water with pathogens. Adding tainted irrigation water to the mix created what Lumsden described as “a free interchange of typhoid infection.”
As in Washington, D.C., Lumsden noted that the dairy industry was another vector for the disease. At dairies, milk bottles and cans were washed with water drawn from irrigation ditches, and one dairy would cool milk bottles with water from an irrigation ditch that was downstream from outhouses. At another dairy, Lumsden found several inches of dead flies on the last filter that milk passed through before bottling.
Mind you, this was after the improvements implemented under Tetreau.
Lumsden narrowed the source of the latest outbreak to the city’s water supply. The Cascade Lumber Company’s millpond was used to provide pressure in the system that supplied the city’s fire hydrants. But it was also contaminated by the outhouses millworkers used, and it was found that mill pond water was introduced into the drinking water system.
Pacific Power and Light, which operated the water system, was fined $99.99 — $2,778.41 when adjusted for inflation — for causing an outbreak that resulted in 54 typhoid cases and five deaths. The utility installed a water treatment system to purify the water coming from the canal system.
Next, Lumsden turned his attention to public relations. He went on a speaking tour of the city’s civic organizations, educating the public about the causes of the epidemics and making the case that it was their civic duty to improve sanitation in the city.
As part of the effort, the city and county health officers became part of a single agency, ending disputes over who had authority in health matters. This new health district also hired a bacteriologist, two nurses and an assistant sanitarian.
Tetreau was hired as the first health officer, with an annual salary of $5,000 — $138,934 in today’s currency.
County officials passed ordinances requiring inspections of food in markets and restaurants and measures to protect watersheds from sewage.
Civic groups also formed a “Sanitary League,” in which members had to either connect to the city’s sewage system or use a sanitary outhouse, such as the ones designed by Lumsden, and then pay a 25 cent membership fee, which went toward funding charitable sanitation work.
Members received a button with the words “DO IT NOW!” that further encouraged people to join the league or be shamed for not supporting sanitation efforts.
The county also offered a bounty of a nickel for 100 dead flies. One boy came in saying he had a million dead flies, but he was denied his prize money when he said he had picked them up from the traps at a local slaughterhouse rather than killing them at his own home.
The campaigns paid off, and by 1913, the number of deaths from typhoid fever dropped to three.
“Now, what Yakima County has done I believe that many other counties in the United States can do,” Lumsden said at a 1912 annual conference of state and territorial health officers. “And I believe that the demonstration made in Yakima County will have a far reaching effect.”
While the Yakima Health District was not the first in the nation, it would serve as an example for future health districts and efforts to maintain public health, with Lumsden frequently invoking Yakima County in his work to promote public health.