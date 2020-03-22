Ten days ago people were still joking about the coronavirus.

They were nervous jokes, sure — "How's the end of the world treating you? Hahaha." — but they were still jokes. Then the NCAA tournament was canceled. Then Disneyland closed. Then bars and restaurants closed. Funerals were prohibited. The term "social distancing" entered the lexicon. Toilet paper became impossible to find. The statewide death toll kept rising. Clinics and hospitals started rationing masks and tests.

Not many people are joking now. It's real now. This isn't the flu. It isn't SARS in 2003 or the swine flu in 2009. They didn't close Disneyland for those. This is something different.

You can feel it. The streets are eerily empty. All over the Yakima Valley parking lots that would usually be full — at the mall, at schools and movie theaters and restaurants and anywhere else people gather — sit mostly vacant. There are still some pedestrians, but not groups of them. People walk alone these days if they leave home at all.

Mostly people are staying home. They're hunkered down, trying to "flatten the curve," another term nobody knew a month ago. They're doing their part, following the rules, trying to weather the storm. They're enjoying their families, they're watching Netflix, they're learning the lazy joys of working from the couch in their pajamas.

But they're also scared. They're not talking about the election or Tom Brady leaving the Patriots. They want to know how long this will last and how bad it will get. Are their parents and grandparents going to be OK? Are their kids? How many people are going to die? When will things be normal again? Will things ever be normal again?

The anxiety is pervasive. But the details of the experience are different for everybody. Here are a few stories from people in the Yakima Valley.

• Pat Kezele came down with a cold on Friday the 13th.

"Right when life in the Valley as we know it changed," the 68-year-old Sunnyside resident said.

Normally she wouldn't have thought much of it. But this isn't "normally." Kezele was scared. She quarantined herself and memorized the symptoms of COVID-19, reassuring herself that because she didn't have a fever it was probably something else. Not The Thing, just a thing. But Kezele, whose sanity has demanded that she take a break from the disaster-oriented science fiction she normally reads, still isn't all the way sure it's just a cold.

"To be honest, I simply don't know," Kezele said Thursday. "It feels a little more serious than a cold. But I've never run a fever."

She's waiting it out. She knows she'll most likely be fine, but she wants to be responsible. The seriousness of COVID-19 isn't lost on her.

"It really struck home for me that Thursday when I heard that Disneyland closed down," Kezele said. "Disneyland."

But part of her resents the interruption in life. She and her husband, Gordon, had been enjoying an active retirement, playing bridge, spending time with their children and their children's families on the westside of the state. They were planning a trip to Ireland in May. Now they're stuck at home, settling instead for YouTube videos from Ireland.

"I was pretty shook at first," Kezele said. "It's a matter of getting used to things. We're adaptable. I had to adjust."

• Sylvia Muñoz doesn't know her elderly neighbor, down in rural Sunnyside. But she's always seemed nice, and some of Muñoz' family members know her. The woman lives alone, so Muñoz figured she ought to reach out.

She marched next door, supplies in hand. But the woman didn't answer. So she left a note: "My name is Sylvia. I live next door in the green house. With all the chaos going on right now, I thought I'd check in on you and make sure you are OK and have basic necessities and food."

Muñoz, 27, has her own family, a husband and two daughters, 9 and 4. Her husband, who works for Chukar Cherries in Prosser has been home since mid-week. Her younger daughter isn't old enough to really understand what's going on. But her older daughter is just old enough to be scared.

"We've been OK, just a little anxious," Muñoz said. "You don't know if you're going to be at home next week, next month. You don't know if your friend's business is going to shut down."

Offering to help her neighbor just seemed like one easy way she could actually help.

"There are those who go into a panic and start hoarding everything and not leaving anything for anyone else," she said. "And there are those who maybe don't even have that much who still try to help others who need it."

Her family is doing OK financially, she said. But that could change for a lot of people if they're forced to stay home for much longer.

"Right now we're fine," Muñoz said. "We're OK for like the next two months. But the bills aren't going to stop."

• Monica Hernandez' 10-year-old son didn't want to go anywhere at all last week. He was terrified.

"He was thinking 'If you get the coronavirus, you die,'" the 33-year-old Wapato woman said. "So I had to explain to him that, that's not the case."

Hernandez, a substitute teacher, and her husband, who works for Washington Beef meat processing, have four kids. The 12-year-old and the 13-year-old have a better understanding of what's going on. And the 3-year-old is too young to have much of an inkling, but the 10-year-old has been scared. And he's not the only one.

"Lately I've been very anxious," Hernandez said. "I've been having dreams about living with the coronavirus."

Her fears aren't unfounded. She sees people hoarding food, she sees acquaintances not following social distancing precautions, and she sees Facebook commenters complaining about people picking up free lunches from school districts. Those are the kind of things that are going to make the situation worse, she said.

"It just depends on how people follow these quarantine rules," Hernandez said. "If they want to be selfish and hoard all these necessities, it's going to be a hard time for people."

• Mike Fairbairn has had some nice moments at home with his family over the past week. The 45-year-old Yakima contractor and his wife have been watching movies and playing cards with their 9-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son, even letting the kids stay up late on weekday evenings.

It's been nice. It's been fun. A special time. That it's happening under the dark cloud of coronavirus hasn't changed that fact. But it has colored it. Fairbairn's anxiety recedes a bit while he's playing with his kids, but it doesn't just turn off. It's always there these days.

Fairbairn's wife, Leslie, has breast cancer. She was diagnosed last May and is still undergoing chemotherapy treatments, which are covered by health insurance she gets through her work as a dental hygienist. As of now, she's still working, mostly doing office work and running errands; but non-urgent dental procedures have been shut down. If she's laid off and loses that insurance, things could get very complicated and very expensive, Fairbairn said.

"Her cancer treatments are not cheap," he said. "They cost thousands of dollars."

There's also the question of how well Leslie's immune system, compromised by treatment, would react to the coronavirus. That question weighs heavily, even as they both continue to work and attempt to maintain some sense of normalcy.

"She's just doing what she does," Fairbairn said. "But she's nervous. You can see it on her face."

And if it takes months or more for this pandemic to level out, as some models predict, that could mean a choice between risking infection by continuing to work or staying home and losing benefits. At some point, as the disease continues to spread, every person is going to pose a potential threat. There's no way to tell who's contagious and who's not.

"They're going to walk right next to you, and you're not going to know it," Fairbairn said.

It's scary. Even for someone like Fairbairn, who is relatively financially stable as a contractor who also owns commercial rental properties, a long-lasting societal shutdown could be catastrophic.

"I think we'll be OK," he said. "But you just don't know. There's no way to know."