While announcing his plans for reopening Washington state, Gov. Jay Inslee had some words for Yakima County, where the coronavirus infection rate is one of the worst in the western United States.
“I just want to level with the people in Yakima because they are my former neighbors and I care a lot about them,” Inslee said during a Friday news conference. “We are only going to stop this from getting into the broader neighborhoods of Yakima if we all sort of get behind this wagon and push. If we don’t wear face masks, if we don’t socially distance, if we sort of shrug this off as a plot, not a real threat to our family, we are going to be in a dangerous position in a beautiful community.”
Inslee said he spoke with Yakima Mayor Patricia Byers about encouraging more people to wear masks when they go out in public, a move he said has proven to reduce the spread of the disease.
He said a state “strike team” went to Yakima County to work with Yakima Health District officials to see what steps can be taken to reduce the coronavirus infection rate, and noted that new hygiene and safety rules have been implemented for the agriculture industry.
Inslee will lift the “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order that was put in place March 23 and expires at midnight Sunday, and expand his "Safe Start" reopening plan. He said 26 counties have been able to move into the second phase of the Safe Start program, and will be able to advance to the third phase if certain criteria are met.
For counties to move forward, they have to demonstrate that new coronavirus cases are at a rate of 25 per 100,000 people or less over a two-week period, that there are mechanisms in place to do testing and contact tracing for those infected.
Yakima County is still in the first phase, with non-essential businesses ordered closed and people to stay home unless going about essential tasks such as buying food, seeing a doctor or working at an essential job.
Applications also will be measured on the reproductive rate of the virus in the county, hospital bed capacity, and number of outbreaks in workplaces and nursing homes. The counties also have to submit testing data and target number of confirmed cases and contacts reached in contact-tracing investigations. The guidance offered by the governor’s office said that the applications will be considered as a whole, and that not meeting one target won’t necessarily prevent the state from approving the county’s application.
Also Friday, Inslee announced that starting June 8, workers are required to wear facial coverings unless they don’t interact with others on the job. Employers must provided the needed materials to their employees. Face coverings aren't required, but are strongly encouraged, to be worn by customers or others while in public.
This story will be updated. The Associated Press contributed.